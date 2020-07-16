Apartment List
/
PA
/
west conshohocken
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:00 AM

225 Apartments for rent in West Conshohocken, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Conshohocken renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to cle... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
246 MOOREHEAD AVE
246 Moorehead Avenue, West Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Delightful Farmhouse twin Style Home Situated On Corner Lot Complete With a Welcoming Front Porch. Large 1st Floor Including Living Rm, Dining Rm & Eat In Kitchen. Beautifully Restored Hardwood Floors in Most areas of the Home.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1101 RIVERVIEW LN
1101 Riverview Lane, West Conshohocken, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3659 sqft
Gorgeous, 4 Bedroom 3 ~ bath, 3659 Sq Ft, French Colonial located in the sought-after and award-winning "Merion Hill" Community.
Results within 1 mile of West Conshohocken
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
25 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,516
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
459 New Elm St
459 New Elm St, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1534 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated home for rent located in desirable Conshohocken. Large 3 story twin home with brand new renovated kitchen, granite counter tops, appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
338 E HECTOR STREET
338 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1112 sqft
JUST LISTED 3 bedrooms in the heart of Conshohocken. Enjoy hardwood floors and eat-in kitchen with gas range downstairs. Brand new carpeting throughout the upper bedrooms. Washer and dryer in unit for added convenience.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
200 W ELM STREET
200 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1168 sqft
Grande at Riverview link to virtual tour: https://youtu.

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 01:55 AM
1 Unit Available
6 Woodmont Road
6 Woodmont Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet 1 Bedroom townhouse overlooking the Schuylkill River. Close to Blue Route and Schuylkill Expressway. Dog friendly with a fenced in dog run. Newly renovated. Comes with washer and dryer. Viewings by appointment. Call Brian at 215-313-9619.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
423 OLD ELM STREET
423 Old Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1440 sqft
You Will Not Want To Miss This Beautiful Twin Home Located On Quiet Tree-Lined Street.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
627 OLD ELM STREET
627 Old Elm Street, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1937 sqft
Rent to Own -- The front entry leads onto enclosed front porch which is brightened by natural light through all of the windows and the ceiling fan with light.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
300 W ELM STREET
300 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous and rare TOP FLOOR oversized 1 bedroom with loft! This perfectly-situated completely updated condo overlooks the courtyard with one of the best views in the Grande! Enter a hard-wood floor adorned foyer and you'll find fresh neutral paint

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
635 E. Hector St.
635 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1376 sqft
3 Bedroom with 2 Car parking in Conshohocken - Available immediately! Spectacular 3 bedroom rental located in popular, Conshohocken with off-street parking! This property was completely renovated with all new finishes! Located within walking

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
319 East Hector Street
319 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in vibrant Conshohocken. Great location - walkable to everything conshy has to offer.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
350 W ELM STREET
350 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Grande at Riverview! It~s time to make this beautiful, upgraded, ground level 1 bedroom-1 bath your new home. Enjoy granite countertops with stainless steel appliances in the open concept kitchen and hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of West Conshohocken
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:11 AM
10 Units Available
Narberth
The Metropolitan Narberth Hall
300 N Essex Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,310
663 sqft
Enjoy the old world charm and modern conveniences of this restored Tudor-style building. Our Narberth apartments for rent are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and the nightlife of Narberth, Bala Cynwyd, and nearby Manayunk.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
19 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,221
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
75 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,015
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
24 Units Available
Wynnewood
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,599
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
The Athens
11 East Athens Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Athens Apartments is a combination of premium and classic construction.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
149 Units Available
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,300
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1202 sqft
Set atop the highest point in King of Prussia and surrounded by 26 rolling acres, 251 DEKALB is where tranquility, design, and technology meld seamlessly to create a unique collection of statement-making residences and lifestyle enhancements.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 11:55 AM
4 Units Available
Haverford
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$1,260
252 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,429
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
2 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:12 AM
10 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
13 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
The Metropolitan- Roxborough
7841 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,190
600 sqft
Set in a park-like setting on six acres, the metropolitan roxborough apartments are a pet-friendly rental community conveniently located close to Center City Philadelphia, Chestnut Hill, and Plymouth Meeting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in West Conshohocken, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Conshohocken renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

West Conshohocken 3 BedroomsWest Conshohocken Apartments with Balconies
West Conshohocken Apartments with GaragesWest Conshohocken Apartments with Hardwood Floors
West Conshohocken Apartments with ParkingWest Conshohocken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Willow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PAConshohocken, PAPlymouth Meeting, PABryn Mawr, PABlue Bell, PANarberth, PAAudubon, PA
Broomall, PADrexel Hill, PAFort Washington, PAAmbler, PAChesterbrook, PAEast Lansdowne, PAYeadon, PANorth Wales, PAMedia, PAGlenside, PAMorton, PAKulpsville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University