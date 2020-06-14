Apartment List
193 Apartments for rent in Narberth, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Narberth renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
$
Wynnewood
23 Units Available
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,015
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Narberth
9 Units Available
The Metropolitan Narberth Hall
300 N Essex Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,350
663 sqft
Enjoy the old world charm and modern conveniences of this restored Tudor-style building. Our Narberth apartments for rent are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and the nightlife of Narberth, Bala Cynwyd, and nearby Manayunk.
4 Units Available
the metropolitan bala cynwyd
118 Montgomery Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,605
815 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The metropolitan bala cynwyd apartments offer a beautiful courtyard setting with original, old-world charm. Located in Bala Cynwyd, PA in Lower Merion Township along the Main Line, the community is near shopping, restaurants, nightlife and theatres.
Narberth
9 Units Available
Montgomery Court Apartments
214 Price Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,275
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
905 sqft
Newly updated homes with art deco baths and hardwood floors. Relax in the courtyard during free time. Use the complimentary on-site storage. By SEPTA Regional Rail stations for easy access to downtown Philadelphia.

Narberth
1 Unit Available
1334 Montgomery Ave
1334 East Montgomery Avenue, Narberth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
800 sqft
1334 Montgomery Ave Available 07/16/20 Renovated Two Bedroom in Narberth - This is a recently updated two bedroom unit on the second floor of a smaller complex. The unit opens to a brand new kitchen with an open living and dining room.
Wynnewood
32 Units Available
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Garden Court
37 Units Available
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,320
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
$
Wynnefield
29 Units Available
Vista
2805 N 47th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vista Apartment Homes is here to welcome you to a world of casual comfort and convenience.
Wynnefield Heights
138 Units Available
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,340
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1200 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
$
West Central Germantown
79 Units Available
Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,125
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
950 sqft
Rittenhouse Hill Apartments are UNRIVALED. The most sophisticated style. The most thoughtful features. The best views. The most environmentally friendly. The best location.
Mill Creek
4 Units Available
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Village Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
Roxborough Park
8 Units Available
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
$
Manayunk
5 Units Available
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
1104 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
2083 sqft
Sleek homes with hardwood floors and granite counters. Fully furnished. Lots of community amenities, including a bocce court, game room, and fitness zone. Overlooking the Schuylkill River. Near I-76. By Walnut Lane Golf Course.
Bryn Mawr
97 Units Available
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Cobbs Creek
4 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 West
6216 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments and homes. Close to public transportation, parks, schools and medical centers. For inquiries and/or interest in viewing a home, please contact our Management Office.
$
31 Units Available
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,457
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1065 sqft
Luxurious homes feature open kitchens, USB ports for charging and plank flooring. Community amenities include fitness center, pool and sundeck. Located just steps from dining on Main Street, like Smoking John's, Winnie's and more.
Cobbs Creek
1 Unit Available
PS Homes West
6222 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at PS Homes West in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
14 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,493
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Haverford
11 Units Available
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$909
252 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Upper Roxborough
13 Units Available
The Metropolitan- Roxborough
7841 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,215
600 sqft
Set in a park-like setting on six acres, the metropolitan roxborough apartments are a pet-friendly rental community conveniently located close to Center City Philadelphia, Chestnut Hill, and Plymouth Meeting.
Brewerytown
65 Units Available
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown
1410 North 31st Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,324
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,432
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
814 sqft
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown offers 201 state-of-the-art luxury studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment residences. These brand-new spacious floor plans are designed with top-of-the-line fixtures and finishes.
84 Units Available
Delwyn Bala Cynwyd
20 Saint Asaphs Rd, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,700
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1159 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Directly off of Philadelphia's desirable Main Line,The Delwyn at Bala Cynwyd is a testament to luxury living.
Bryn Mawr
20 Units Available
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
$
Allegheny West
4 Units Available
Scotts Mills
3510 Scotts Lane, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
900 sqft
Scotts Mills is a unique, mixed- use community featuring loft-style apartments, artist studios and commerical space. It's conveniently located in East Falls, less than 5 miles from Center City, Philadelphia.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Narberth, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Narberth renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

