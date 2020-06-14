158 Apartments for rent in King of Prussia, PA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for King of Prussia renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
41 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,344
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,468
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
55 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,450
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,406
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1227 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 11 at 04:17pm
$
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,406
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,199
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
Modern. Vibrant. Grand. Experience a level of luxury that's unprecedented among other King of Prussia apartments.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
605 LAKEVIEW COURT
605 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1644 sqft
You~ve heard ~location location location~ before, but no community truly exemplifies this saying quite like the Brownstones at Valley Forge.
Results within 1 mile of King of Prussia
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$965
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
3 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
909 sqft
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
722 HAWS AVENUE
722 Haws Avenue, Norristown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2720 sqft
Beautiful 3 story twin with covered front porch on Haws avenue with natural wood trim trim though out the home.,Efficiently heated with Brand new hydronic gas heating, 5 spacious bedrooms with closets and a first floor laundry room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
235 VALLEY FORGE LOOKOUT PL
235 Lookout Pl, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Why rent an apartment when you can rent your own Spectacular Townhome! Bright Spacious and recently entirely painted Rebel Hill home with 3 well sized Bedrooms and 2 ~ Baths is now for Rent! Includes a 2 story Family/Great Rm with Marble Wood
Results within 5 miles of King of Prussia
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,654
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Bryn Mawr
97 Units Available
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
16 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,310
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
14 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,493
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:10am
Haverford
11 Units Available
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$909
252 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Bryn Mawr
20 Units Available
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 29 at 02:41pm
233 Units Available
Residences at Bentwood
201 East Germantown Pike, Suite 1000, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1136 sqft
The Residences at Bentwood provides the last missing piece in Philadelphia’s upscale suburban Montgomery County: a signature luxury apartment community and latest addition to the prestigious Bentwood mixed-use campus.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Windermere Court
116 Windermere Ave, Devon, PA
Studio
$1,695
858 sqft
metropolitan at windermere court is located in the heart of Wayne, PA in Radnor Township and offers a restored Tudor-style building and 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with quaint designs.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
Bryn Mawr
4 Units Available
Conwyn Arms
830 Montgomery Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1500 sqft
Located in the prestigious locale of the Main Line, Conwyn Arms offers apartment community convenience with a class and distinction all its own.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
248 Hilldale Rd.
248 Hilldale Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2208 sqft
248 Hilldale Rd. Available 07/01/20 3 Bed / 2 Bath - Luxury Home in Villanova (Radnor Twp) on 1 acre lot - Extraordinary and very charming! Country luxury 3 bedroom stone expanded ranch, located on one acre in Villanova.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1249 Bryn Tyddyn Dr
1249 Bryn Tyddyn Drive, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1249 Bryn Tyddyn - Property Id: 280151 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280151 Property Id 280151 (RLNE5812021)

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
234 E 10th Ave
234 East 10th Avenue, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1422 sqft
234 E 10th Ave Available 08/01/20 Conshohocken three bedroom twin for rent - Come check out this beautiful twin located in sought after Conshohocken. You're welcomed by a cozy front porch to winding down.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
418 Conshohocken State Rd.
418 Conshohocken State Road, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,590
1883 sqft
Spacious 4BD/1.5BA Gladwyne Home Available 2/15! - Available on 2/15, at 418 Conshohoken State Rd.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
504 Conshohocken State Rd.
504 Conshohocken State Road, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
2790 sqft
504 Conshohocken State Rd. Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Renovated Stone Colonial in Gladwyne - 4 Bed / 3.5 Bath - This fully Renovated Stone Colonial with 4 Bedrooms, 3.
City Guide for King of Prussia, PA

King of Prussia wasn't actually named after any royalty in Prussia. Instead, it was named after the King of Prussia Inn, a local tavern in the 18th century...which was named after Prussian royalty.

King of Prussia, PA was named after a bar. That’s right – the entire town is based around a local tavern, which was built by Welsh Quakers in 1719. The Tavern had an inn as well, and George Washington once stayed there in 1777.  The inn was eventually forced to move when Route 202 was built, however, the inn was preserved and eventually relocated and reopened in 2002. King of Prussia is maybe the most bustling suburb of nearby big city Pennsylvania. It was once described as adhering to the “edge city” phenomenon – that the heart of the development in a metropolitan area is not at the center of the city but in a suburb – in this case, not downtown Philly buy King of Prussia. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in King of Prussia, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for King of Prussia renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

