158 Apartments for rent in King of Prussia, PA with hardwood floors
King of Prussia wasn't actually named after any royalty in Prussia. Instead, it was named after the King of Prussia Inn, a local tavern in the 18th century...which was named after Prussian royalty.
King of Prussia, PA was named after a bar. That’s right – the entire town is based around a local tavern, which was built by Welsh Quakers in 1719. The Tavern had an inn as well, and George Washington once stayed there in 1777. The inn was eventually forced to move when Route 202 was built, however, the inn was preserved and eventually relocated and reopened in 2002. King of Prussia is maybe the most bustling suburb of nearby big city Pennsylvania. It was once described as adhering to the “edge city” phenomenon – that the heart of the development in a metropolitan area is not at the center of the city but in a suburb – in this case, not downtown Philly buy King of Prussia. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for King of Prussia renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.