Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:02 AM

202 Apartments for rent in Blue Bell, PA with hardwood floors

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,654
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering Blue Bell Villas luxury townhome rentals! We invite you to explore floor plans, check availability, and apply for your new home.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
14 Units Available
AVE Blue Bell
1600 Union Meeting Rd, Blue Bell, PA
Studio
$1,545
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,953
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1373 sqft
AVE Blue Bell is a one-of-a-kind, rental community located in desirable Montgomery County, a great place to live, work, and play! You’ll be minutes from transit to Center City Philadelphia and a short drive to shopping, dining, and recreation
Results within 1 mile of Blue Bell
Last updated May 19 at 12:03 PM
2 Units Available
Ambler Crossing
311 N Spring Garden St, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1061 sqft
Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher, microwave, wall-to-wall carpeting/hardwood floors, washer and dryer, and new kitchens. Community allows cats and features on-site property management and high-speed internet access.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
150 CANTERBURY LANE
150 Canterbury Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3726 sqft
One of few Upgraded Normandy Model with Over 3000SF of living space in highly desired Blue Bell CC. Open, Bright and cheery upgraded Kitchen with sliding glass door to a beautiful two-story deck just freshly painted.
Results within 5 miles of Blue Bell
Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
16 Units Available
Silk Factory Lofts
200 S Line St, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,339
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Silk Factory Lofts offer an irresistible lifestyle set in a historic landmark building. Our open loft-style apartments feature oversized windows, high ceilings and modern kitchens.
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
25 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,516
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
19 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,221
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,786
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,197
1556 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
13 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,259
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
18 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,468
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1541 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Chestnut Hill
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,179
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,014
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1138 sqft
11-story high rise located in Chestnut Hill close to the commuter rail, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments have a 24-hour doorman, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
1 Unit Available
Colonial Pines
1815 Pine Street, Norristown, PA
Studio
$800
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet… convenient… intimate (just 18 units)… and ideally located in Montgomery County! Surrounded by private single homes, but located at a SEPTA bus stop, and less than 10 minutes from the Plymouth Meeting and King of Prussia malls, and 5 minutes
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
6 Units Available
Crossings at Stanbridge
38 Jenkins Ave, Lansdale, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,262
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
835 sqft
Newly renovated Landsdale mid-rise close to highways 202 and 309 and within walking distance to public transportation. Amenities and features include a new gym, hardwood floors, storage facilities and on-site laundry.
Last updated May 29 at 02:41 PM
233 Units Available
Residences at Bentwood
201 East Germantown Pike, Suite 1000, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1136 sqft
The Residences at Bentwood provides the last missing piece in Philadelphia’s upscale suburban Montgomery County: a signature luxury apartment community and latest addition to the prestigious Bentwood mixed-use campus.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
459 New Elm St
459 New Elm St, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1534 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated home for rent located in desirable Conshohocken. Large 3 story twin home with brand new renovated kitchen, granite counter tops, appliances.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
25 DELANCY COURT
25 Delancy Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1280 sqft
Beautiful home which has recently been completely remodeled! The kitchen has new custom modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. Hardwood flooring throughout the kitchen and dining area.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1215 Astor St
1215 Astor Street, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
Lovely 3 bedroom townhome in Norristown with large private garage! The main level features a large family room with gorgeous hardwood floors and decorative fireplace.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1249 Bryn Tyddyn Dr
1249 Bryn Tyddyn Drive, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1249 Bryn Tyddyn - Property Id: 280151 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280151 Property Id 280151 (RLNE5812021)

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
605 McKean Rd.
605 Mckean Road, Montgomery County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
Brand New 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home in Ambler with A Heated Pool & 2 Car Garage! - Virtual Tour: https://youtu.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
308 Manor Rd Rear UNIT
308 Manor Road, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
532 sqft
Lovely 2 bed/1 bath Wissahickon Schist Stone carriage house with cedar shake roof nestled on 5.5 acres available to rent.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
338 E HECTOR STREET
338 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1112 sqft
JUST LISTED 3 bedrooms in the heart of Conshohocken. Enjoy hardwood floors and eat-in kitchen with gas range downstairs. Brand new carpeting throughout the upper bedrooms. Washer and dryer in unit for added convenience.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
200 W ELM STREET
200 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1168 sqft
Grande at Riverview link to virtual tour: https://youtu.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
810 SUSAN CIRCLE
810 Susan Circle, Montgomeryville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2420 sqft
Absolutely Beautiful Townhouse in Highview of Montgomeryville.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
6 Woodmont Road
6 Woodmont Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet 1 Bedroom townhouse overlooking the Schuylkill River. Close to Blue Route and Schuylkill Expressway. Dog friendly with a fenced in dog run. Newly renovated. Comes with washer and dryer. Viewings by appointment. Call Brian at 215-313-9619.
City Guide for Blue Bell, PA

Blue Bell is consistently named to "Money" magazine's list of "100 Best Places to Live in the United States."

Blue Bell is a small town in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. It is a predominantly owner-occupied area, home to just over 6,000 residents. Previously named Pigeontown, as it was a gathering place for flocks of passenger pigeons, it was renamed to Blue Bell after the Blue Bell Inn, a prominent inn located in the area. It is a loosely-knit community, due to its proximity to so many other, larger towns such as Norristown and Philadelphia. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Blue Bell, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Blue Bell renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

