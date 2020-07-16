202 Apartments for rent in Blue Bell, PA with hardwood floors
Blue Bell is consistently named to "Money" magazine's list of "100 Best Places to Live in the United States."
Blue Bell is a small town in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. It is a predominantly owner-occupied area, home to just over 6,000 residents. Previously named Pigeontown, as it was a gathering place for flocks of passenger pigeons, it was renamed to Blue Bell after the Blue Bell Inn, a prominent inn located in the area. It is a loosely-knit community, due to its proximity to so many other, larger towns such as Norristown and Philadelphia. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Blue Bell renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.