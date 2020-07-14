All apartments in Norristown
Westgate Arms
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:50 AM

Westgate Arms

1521 W Main St · (256) 666-1201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move In Special! Move into an apartment before July 31, 2020 and receive $250 off your move in costs. Please contact our leasing office for details.
Location

1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA 19403

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E4 · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Unit I3 · Avail. now

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westgate Arms.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
green community
hot tub
internet access
media room
online portal
Westgate Arms Apartments in Jeffersonville, PA is among the area's finest garden apartment communities in Jeffersonville, Montgomery County. Live comfortably in a large spacious apartment home with picture framed living room windows, natural oak hardwood floors or wall to wall carpeting, your choice, separate dining area, washer and dryer in each home for your convenience, ample open bright lit kitchens with solid hardwood cabinets and more. Step outside to a relaxing and beautiful Fountain Courtyard with only a short walk to stores and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westgate Arms have any available units?
Westgate Arms has 2 units available starting at $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norristown, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norristown Rent Report.
What amenities does Westgate Arms have?
Some of Westgate Arms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westgate Arms currently offering any rent specials?
Westgate Arms is offering the following rent specials: Move In Special! Move into an apartment before July 31, 2020 and receive $250 off your move in costs. Please contact our leasing office for details.
Is Westgate Arms pet-friendly?
Yes, Westgate Arms is pet friendly.
Does Westgate Arms offer parking?
Yes, Westgate Arms offers parking.
Does Westgate Arms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westgate Arms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westgate Arms have a pool?
Yes, Westgate Arms has a pool.
Does Westgate Arms have accessible units?
No, Westgate Arms does not have accessible units.
Does Westgate Arms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westgate Arms has units with dishwashers.
