Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub oven Property Amenities courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments green community hot tub internet access media room online portal

Westgate Arms Apartments in Jeffersonville, PA is among the area's finest garden apartment communities in Jeffersonville, Montgomery County. Live comfortably in a large spacious apartment home with picture framed living room windows, natural oak hardwood floors or wall to wall carpeting, your choice, separate dining area, washer and dryer in each home for your convenience, ample open bright lit kitchens with solid hardwood cabinets and more. Step outside to a relaxing and beautiful Fountain Courtyard with only a short walk to stores and public transportation.