153 Apartments for rent in Norristown, PA with hardwood floors

Once an agricultural hub of Pennsylvania, Norristown now offers residents a good mix of urban and tree lined streets only six miles from the City of Brotherly Love.

Norristown is just 6 miles away from Philly and definitely close enough to grab a cheesesteak or a pretzel, but far enough away to offer a bit more house for your money. The people of Norristown are what make it special, and it is truly an international city, town, borough, or whatever else you refer to it as. See more