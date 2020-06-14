Apartment List
153 Apartments for rent in Norristown, PA with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$965
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
3 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
909 sqft
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
16 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,310
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
722 HAWS AVENUE
722 Haws Avenue, Norristown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2720 sqft
Beautiful 3 story twin with covered front porch on Haws avenue with natural wood trim trim though out the home.,Efficiently heated with Brand new hydronic gas heating, 5 spacious bedrooms with closets and a first floor laundry room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
818 BUTTONWOOD ST
818 Buttonwood Street, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome to 818 Buttonwood St, a charming three-bedroom twin on a tree lined street in Norristown. Enter the home into the formal living room that connects the dining room. Refinished hardwood flooring in both.
Results within 1 mile of Norristown

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2403 SENTRY CT
2403 Sentry Court, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful place to live! Bucolic Park-like scenic comfortable and convenient living! This Washington Model home is move-in condition! Simply gorgeous! Enter from your front door onto one-floor living.
Results within 5 miles of Norristown
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,654
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
41 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,344
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,468
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
55 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,450
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,406
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1227 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
14 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,493
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 11 at 04:17pm
$
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,406
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,199
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
Modern. Vibrant. Grand. Experience a level of luxury that's unprecedented among other King of Prussia apartments.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 29 at 02:41pm
233 Units Available
Residences at Bentwood
201 East Germantown Pike, Suite 1000, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1136 sqft
The Residences at Bentwood provides the last missing piece in Philadelphia’s upscale suburban Montgomery County: a signature luxury apartment community and latest addition to the prestigious Bentwood mixed-use campus.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
248 Hilldale Rd.
248 Hilldale Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2208 sqft
248 Hilldale Rd. Available 07/01/20 3 Bed / 2 Bath - Luxury Home in Villanova (Radnor Twp) on 1 acre lot - Extraordinary and very charming! Country luxury 3 bedroom stone expanded ranch, located on one acre in Villanova.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1249 Bryn Tyddyn Dr
1249 Bryn Tyddyn Drive, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1249 Bryn Tyddyn - Property Id: 280151 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280151 Property Id 280151 (RLNE5812021)

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
234 E 10th Ave
234 East 10th Avenue, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1422 sqft
234 E 10th Ave Available 08/01/20 Conshohocken three bedroom twin for rent - Come check out this beautiful twin located in sought after Conshohocken. You're welcomed by a cozy front porch to winding down.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
459 New Elm St
459 New Elm St, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1534 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated home for rent located in desirable Conshohocken. Large 3 story twin home with brand new renovated kitchen, granite counter tops, appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
423 OLD ELM STREET
423 Old Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1440 sqft
You Will Not Want To Miss This Beautiful Twin Home Located On Quiet Tree-Lined Street.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
605 LAKEVIEW COURT
605 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1644 sqft
You~ve heard ~location location location~ before, but no community truly exemplifies this saying quite like the Brownstones at Valley Forge.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
200 W ELM STREET
200 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1168 sqft
Welcome home to this meticulously maintained, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Corner Unit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
177 FRONT STREET
177 Front Street, West Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1078 sqft
Unique house in a great location of West Conshohocken Boro! Enter in the Living room that offers a nice space, wood floors, with the eat-in, updated kitchen that offers stainless steal appliances. Upstairs offers two bedrooms and full bath.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
976 UPPER GULPH ROAD
976 Upper Gulph Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1382 sqft
This quaint and cozy cottage in Wayne is available 7/1 for rent! As you walk up to the classic colonial large front porch, you can see the charm oozing out over every inch of this beautiful home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1101 RIVERVIEW LN
1101 Riverview Lane, West Conshohocken, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3659 sqft
Gorgeous, 4 Bedroom 3 ~ bath, 3659 Sq Ft, French Colonial located in the sought-after and award-winning "Merion Hill" Community.
City Guide for Norristown, PA

Once an agricultural hub of Pennsylvania, Norristown now offers residents a good mix of urban and tree lined streets only six miles from the City of Brotherly Love.

Norristown is just 6 miles away from Philly and definitely close enough to grab a cheesesteak or a pretzel, but far enough away to offer a bit more house for your money. The people of Norristown are what make it special, and it is truly an international city, town, borough, or whatever else you refer to it as. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Norristown, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Norristown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

