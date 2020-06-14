Apartment List
251 Apartments for rent in Broomall, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Broomall renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
Studio
$1,382
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1211 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Haverford
1 Unit Available
233 Marple Rd.
233 Marple Road, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2878 sqft
Newly Renovated Home - 5 Bed / 4 Baths - Newly renovated 5 bedroom home with new kitchen and bathrooms. Move right in and enjoy easy living. This spacious home with large family room off kitchen has all the space you need for great entertaining.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Wynnewood
23 Units Available
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,015
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Bryn Mawr
97 Units Available
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Wynnewood
32 Units Available
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:10am
Haverford
11 Units Available
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$909
252 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Bryn Mawr
20 Units Available
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
The Athens
11 East Athens Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Athens Apartments is a combination of premium and classic construction.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Windermere Court
116 Windermere Ave, Devon, PA
Studio
$1,695
858 sqft
metropolitan at windermere court is located in the heart of Wayne, PA in Radnor Township and offers a restored Tudor-style building and 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with quaint designs.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
Yeadon
1 Unit Available
Lansdowne Station Apartments
504 S Lansdowne Ave, Yeadon, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
878 sqft
Conveniently situated by I-95 and I-476. Units feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer and dryer. Community includes courtyard, free trash collection and on-site management.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
Bryn Mawr
4 Units Available
Conwyn Arms
830 Montgomery Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1500 sqft
Located in the prestigious locale of the Main Line, Conwyn Arms offers apartment community convenience with a class and distinction all its own.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
248 Hilldale Rd.
248 Hilldale Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2208 sqft
248 Hilldale Rd. Available 07/01/20 3 Bed / 2 Bath - Luxury Home in Villanova (Radnor Twp) on 1 acre lot - Extraordinary and very charming! Country luxury 3 bedroom stone expanded ranch, located on one acre in Villanova.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
22 School Ln 2
22 School Lane, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Mainline Stunning 2 Bdrm Downtown Ardmore - Property Id: 112343 Come enjoy Main Line living in one of the most sought after locations! This beautiful 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment is located in downtown Ardmore, yet quite

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
212 East Turnbull Avenue
212 East Turnbull Avenue, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1393 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely 1,393 square foot brick, pet-friendly home in the Oakmont Neighborhood of Havertown. This home has a PERFECT floorplan that includes 3 bed, 1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
111 PLANT AVENUE
111 Plant Avenue, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
896 sqft
Brick town home in Wayne. Great location walking distance to Wayne Train Station and Shopping district. Interior features Large living room, formal dining room, and galley kitchen, 2 bedrooms and bath, basement and 1 car built-in garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE
412 West Baltimore Pike, Media, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1808 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, single home, rental in the heart of vibrant Media Borough. Property is zoned HBO Residential and Commercial perfect for a home & business/office during The Covid stay at home mandate.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
2809 BELMONT AVENUE
2809 Belmont Avenue, Ardmore, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1581 sqft
Well maintained and beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home with newly refinished basement, ideal for additional living room, playroom, or home office with a half bath in basement. Available immediately for a 12 mos lease.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Wynnewood
1 Unit Available
922 DELMONT DRIVE
922 Delmont Drive, Penn Wynne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1275 sqft
Sunny and bright single home with open floor plan Living room and Dining room with beutiful hard wood floors.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
525 SAINT DAVIDS ROAD
525 Saint Davids Rd, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
Move right in to this walk-to-downtown-Wayne, walk-to-Saint-Davids Train Station, Wayne Elementary school, end-unit townhouse with private attached garage with inside-entry at an incredible price! Hardwood floors throughout, two fireplaces, enclosed

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
922 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE
922 Montgomery Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
531 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 1 bedroom condo in the beautiful Mayflower Square Condominium in Bryn Mawr, going in to a beautiful bright living room with sliding door to patio and courtyard a stunning kitchen with white cabinets granite and newly stainless steel

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
254 Springton Road
254 Springton Rd, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Welcome to the suburbs! - 2 nice size bedrooms and 1 bathroom on a quiet street just off Garret Rd. and the 69th street transportation center and closed to shopping, dining, and schools.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
2815 HAVERFORD ROAD
2815 Haverford Road, Ardmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1842 sqft
4 Br, 2.

1 of 36

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
213 EDGEMONT AVENUE
213 Edgemont Avenue, Ardmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2060 sqft
This newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath twin home sits on a quiet street in Ardmore, Award winning Lower Merion School District and walk to Suburban Square shopping center, Ardmore Music Hall, restaurants, and public transit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Broomall, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Broomall renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

