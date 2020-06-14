Apartment List
36 Apartments for rent in West Chester, PA with garage

West Chester apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
5 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1004 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
14 Units Available
Chestnut Square
201 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1120 sqft
A smoke-free community with new interiors, an elevator building, and in-unit washers and dryers. Features a courtyard with BBQ stations and fire pits. In downtown West Chester with dramatic views of The Brandywine River Valley.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
14 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
4 Units Available
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
1281 sqft
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, The Gateway Apartment Homes maintains the prime for luxury apartments in West Chester, PA.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
11 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Pointe at West Chester
890 S Matlack St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,497
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, balconies and granite countertops. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool, courtyard and covered parking. Located close to Route 202 and downtown dining and shops.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,417
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,422
1407 sqft
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
9 Units Available
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,291
1303 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of West Chester

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE
741 Downingtown Pike, Chester County, PA
Studio
$2,995
Excellent commercial property located on busy Rte 322 in West Chester. This property includes a 2-3 bay with room for 2 hydraulic lifts.
Results within 5 miles of West Chester
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 06:05am
$
171 Units Available
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1443 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,396
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1417 POCOPSON ROAD
1417 Pocopson Road, Chester County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
7421 sqft
Exceptional luxurious 5 bedroom, 4.2 bath custom colonial estate home by Blanton Builders with every upgrade imaginable nestled on a beautifully manicured 3.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1316 MORSTEIN ROAD
1316 Morstein Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2200 sqft
The multi-level single family home is right outside of the Boro and close to everything! Enjoy this sun room on the back of the home inviting tons of natural light to flow in through the slider doors and windows.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1102 GROVE ROAD
1102 Grove Road, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1525 sqft
Located in West Goshen Township this large ranch awaits you. Nice lot great for family gatherings or recreation. Inside you will find a living room, dining room, kitchen, 4 bedrooms a full bath and partially finished basement.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
236 Tall Pines Dr
236 Tall Pines Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2434 sqft
236 Tall Pines Dr. Available 08/03/20 236 Tall Pines Dr, West Chester, PA is a very well maintained townhouse for small or medium size families. The unit has 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
468 LYNETREE DR
468 Lynetree Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
https://youtu.be/CbbjWFGp4CY Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome with a 1-car attached garage,with basement storage, and rear patio. Entrance is P/R and closet to left. Down stairs to inside garage access and storage.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
912 GREENE COUNTRIE DRIVE
912 Green Countrie Drive, Chester County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
5000 sqft
Virtual tour can be viewed at https://youtu.be/0VGyZ1jAXfg Looking to rent something different? The entire building was completely renovated in 2009 and still looks new. 1.

1 of 16

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE
237 Birchwood Drive, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2874 sqft
Beautiful end unit with finished basement and loft available for rent in the Whiteland Woods community.
Results within 10 miles of West Chester
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
17 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
48 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
$1,420
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
25 Units Available
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,371
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,932
1425 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
29 Units Available
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1425 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
304 JEFFERSON AVENUE
304 Jefferson Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1403 sqft
A must see townhome! This bright and beautiful home offers a modern open floor plan. Watch the Good Neighbor Day fireworks from your own balcony. Walking distance from downtown, great restaurants, parks, trails, shopping, and transportation.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3605 COLUMBIA COURT WAY
3605 Columbia Court Way, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1834 sqft
Wonderful Bright 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with brand new hardwood floors and carpet throughout. All appliances included in Coveted Willistown Knoll Subdivision...
City Guide for West Chester, PA

West Chester: The town that gave birth to Jackass.

A suburban borough located 25 miles outside of Philadelphia, West Chester is a great destination for folks looking for relaxed living convenient to major cities and businesses. It has a great sense of community, plenty of housing choices and a vibrant downtown. Community activities are central to the town, bringing businesses face-to-face with residents on a regular basis, and the neighborhoods build on this idea with a sense of togetherness. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in West Chester, PA

West Chester apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

