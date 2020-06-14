39 Apartments for rent in West Chester, PA with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Chester renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
21 Units Available
Metropolitan West Goshen
812 Goshen Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1200 sqft
metropolitan west goshen apartments offer unique 1 bedrooms, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes featuring upgraded kitchens and baths, balconies /patios, private entrances, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
14 Units Available
Jefferson at Westtown
1000 Skiles Blvd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1394 sqft
The community's recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Oakbourne Park is right around the corner. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
5 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1004 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
14 Units Available
Chestnut Square
201 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1120 sqft
A smoke-free community with new interiors, an elevator building, and in-unit washers and dryers. Features a courtyard with BBQ stations and fire pits. In downtown West Chester with dramatic views of The Brandywine River Valley.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
4 Units Available
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
1281 sqft
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, The Gateway Apartment Homes maintains the prime for luxury apartments in West Chester, PA.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Waterview
2 Waterview Rd, West Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
840 sqft
This community's residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, volleyball court and playground. Units have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Just steps away from the shopping and dining that West Chester Pike provides.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Pointe at West Chester
890 S Matlack St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,497
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, balconies and granite countertops. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool, courtyard and covered parking. Located close to Route 202 and downtown dining and shops.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
46 Units Available
The Metropolitan West Chester
300 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
935 sqft
The metropolitan west chester apartments are a premier apartment complex in West Chester, PA. Our apartments feature designer contemporary kitchens and beautiful tile bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,417
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,422
1407 sqft
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,291
1303 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Sharples Works
300 E Evans St, West Chester, PA
Studio
$1,312
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,512
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,812
1020 sqft
Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment in Downtown Chester. Units with numerous floorplans featuring stainless steel appliances, subway tile surrounds, and wood-grain flooring. Covered parking.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
17 Units Available
Highgate
1224 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1175 sqft
Metropolitan Highgate apartments in West Chester, PA are only 3 miles from the historic West Chester Borough.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated March 16 at 08:47pm
$
3 Units Available
The Metropolitan East Goshen
1323 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
885 sqft
New residential community just off West Chester Pike. Units with breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Dog park, saltwater pool and walking trail for residents.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
3 Units Available
The Edge West Chester
230 E Rosedale Ave, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,077
1032 sqft
The Edge residents benefit from a full array of features designed to create a comfortable, fun yet productive student housing community.
Results within 1 mile of West Chester

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
890 S MATLACK STREET
890 South Matlack Street, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located in suburban Philadelphia, with easy access to Rt. 202, The Pointe at West Chester has everything you would expect in luxury living.
Results within 5 miles of West Chester
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
16 Units Available
Thomas Meeting
279 Lindenwood Dr, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1498 sqft
Set on 47 rolling acres in the heart of beautiful Chester County, our apartments for rent in Exton, PA are conveniently located near West Chester, Malvern, Great Valley, Wayne, Paoli, and the Main Line.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
$
171 Units Available
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1443 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,396
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
134 Units Available
Ashbridge
109 Commerce Drive, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1488 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Main Street at Exton, ASHBRIDGE brings it all to your doorstep. Without getting in your car, you can go out to dinner. Take a jog on the Chester Valley Trail. Relax by the private pool. Spend an afternoon shopping.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1417 POCOPSON ROAD
1417 Pocopson Road, Chester County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
7421 sqft
Exceptional luxurious 5 bedroom, 4.2 bath custom colonial estate home by Blanton Builders with every upgrade imaginable nestled on a beautifully manicured 3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1000 SKILES BOULEVARD
1000 Skiles Boulevard, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1394 sqft
Jefferson at Westtown is an apartment community situated on fifty beautifully wooded acres in historic Chester County in West Chester, Pennsylvania. We offer spacious apartment homes in seven unique floor plans.
Results within 10 miles of West Chester
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
25 Units Available
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,371
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,932
1425 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
City Guide for West Chester, PA

West Chester: The town that gave birth to Jackass.

A suburban borough located 25 miles outside of Philadelphia, West Chester is a great destination for folks looking for relaxed living convenient to major cities and businesses. It has a great sense of community, plenty of housing choices and a vibrant downtown. Community activities are central to the town, bringing businesses face-to-face with residents on a regular basis, and the neighborhoods build on this idea with a sense of togetherness. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in West Chester, PA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Chester renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

