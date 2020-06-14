39 Apartments for rent in West Chester, PA with gym

West Chester: The town that gave birth to Jackass.

A suburban borough located 25 miles outside of Philadelphia, West Chester is a great destination for folks looking for relaxed living convenient to major cities and businesses. It has a great sense of community, plenty of housing choices and a vibrant downtown. Community activities are central to the town, bringing businesses face-to-face with residents on a regular basis, and the neighborhoods build on this idea with a sense of togetherness. See more