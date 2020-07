Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub granite counters oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park elevator gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance carport e-payments internet access online portal smoke-free community

Located in the heart of vibrant downtown West Chester, the newly renovated apartments at the Sharples Works offer over 100 different floor plans for all lifestyles. Each apartment features warm, neutral finishes, a state-of-the-art kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, modern baths with subway tile surrounds and wood-grain textured plank flooring in most living areas.



The Sharples Works offers complimentary resident parking, a gated dog park, and a beer garden with grilling areas. Best of all, the property is just minutes from all of the shops, restaurants and services of the West Chester borough. Contact us today to schedule an ON DEMAND virtual tour!