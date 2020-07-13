38 Apartments for rent in West Chester, PA with pool

Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

Last updated July 13
8 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,961
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
Last updated July 13
10 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,272
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
982 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
Last updated July 13
10 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,353
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13
$
17 Units Available
Jefferson at Westtown
1000 Skiles Blvd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1394 sqft
The community's recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Oakbourne Park is right around the corner. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13
11 Units Available
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
1281 sqft
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, The Gateway Apartment Homes maintains the prime for luxury apartments in West Chester, PA.
Last updated July 13
10 Units Available
Pointe at West Chester
890 S Matlack St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,554
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, balconies and granite countertops. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool, courtyard and covered parking. Located close to Route 202 and downtown dining and shops.
Last updated July 13
12 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,397
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
Last updated July 13
$
19 Units Available
Chestnut Square
201 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1120 sqft
A smoke-free community with new interiors, an elevator building, and in-unit washers and dryers. Features a courtyard with BBQ stations and fire pits. In downtown West Chester with dramatic views of The Brandywine River Valley.
Last updated July 13
7 Units Available
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,898
1303 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13
46 Units Available
The Metropolitan West Chester
300 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
935 sqft
The metropolitan west chester apartments are a premier apartment complex in West Chester, PA. Our apartments feature designer contemporary kitchens and beautiful tile bathrooms.
Last updated July 13
27 Units Available
Metropolitan West Goshen
812 Goshen Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1200 sqft
metropolitan west goshen apartments offer unique 1 bedrooms, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes featuring upgraded kitchens and baths, balconies /patios, private entrances, and washers and dryers.
Last updated July 13
19 Units Available
Highgate
1224 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1175 sqft
Metropolitan Highgate apartments in West Chester, PA are only 3 miles from the historic West Chester Borough.
Last updated March 16
3 Units Available
The Metropolitan East Goshen
1323 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
885 sqft
New residential community just off West Chester Pike. Units with breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Dog park, saltwater pool and walking trail for residents.
Results within 1 mile of West Chester

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
890 S MATLACK STREET
890 South Matlack Street, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located in suburban Philadelphia, with easy access to Rt. 202, The Pointe at West Chester has everything you would expect in luxury living.
Results within 5 miles of West Chester
Last updated July 13
13 Units Available
Thomas Meeting
279 Lindenwood Dr, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1498 sqft
Set on 47 rolling acres in the heart of beautiful Chester County, our apartments for rent in Exton, PA are conveniently located near West Chester, Malvern, Great Valley, Wayne, Paoli, and the Main Line.
Last updated July 13
132 Units Available
Ashbridge
109 Commerce Drive, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1488 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Main Street at Exton, ASHBRIDGE brings it all to your doorstep. Without getting in your car, you can go out to dinner. Take a jog on the Chester Valley Trail. Relax by the private pool. Spend an afternoon shopping.
Last updated July 13
13 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,351
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated July 13
196 Units Available
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1443 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
1000 SKILES BOULEVARD
1000 Skiles Boulevard, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1394 sqft
Jefferson at Westtown is an apartment community situated on fifty beautifully wooded acres in historic Chester County in West Chester, Pennsylvania. We offer spacious apartment homes in seven unique floor plans.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
563 ASTOR SQUARE
563 Astor Square, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1138 sqft
Popular Exton Station first floor condo! This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath one-floor living is in a good location within the Neighborhood. Conveniently located to major highways, septa rail, shopping, restaurants, and WC borough.

Last updated January 1
1 Unit Available
237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE
237 Birchwood Drive, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2874 sqft
Beautiful end unit with finished basement and loft available for rent in the Whiteland Woods community.
Results within 10 miles of West Chester
Last updated July 13
$
44 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,353
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
Last updated July 13
28 Units Available
The Preserve at Milltown
500 Meadowlake Dr, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1215 sqft
Located close to I-476 and SEPTA train line, which offers hassle-free access to Exton Square Mall. Furnished homes with individual climate control, private entrances and fireplaces.
Last updated July 13
$
28 Units Available
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1425 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

July 2020 West Chester Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 West Chester Rent Report. West Chester rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Chester rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

West Chester rents declined significantly over the past month

West Chester rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in West Chester stand at $1,323 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,598 for a two-bedroom. West Chester's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in West Chester over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the Philadelphia metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,740; the city has also seen rent growth of 2.6% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,485, while one-bedrooms go for $1,230.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,004; rents were down 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to West Chester

    As rents have fallen moderately in West Chester, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, West Chester is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Pennsylvania have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.5% in Allentown.
    • West Chester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,598 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in West Chester fell moderately over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in West Chester than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where West Chester is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    -0.3%
    Wilmington
    $1,080
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    1.7%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,650
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Newark
    $1,160
    $1,400
    0.3%
    2.2%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0
    0.9%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,000
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    King of Prussia
    $1,230
    $1,490
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    West Chester
    $1,320
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,740
    0.4%
    2.6%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0.1%
    0
    Claymont
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.4%
    3.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    1%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,270
    0.7%
    2.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

