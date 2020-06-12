/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM
30 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Thorndale, PA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 01:10pm
15 Units Available
The Fairways
100 1st Montgomery Blvd, Thorndale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
888 sqft
The Fairways Apartments and Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Thorndale, PA. Each of our unique, affordable apartment homes features pet-friendly living and an in-unit washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Thorndale
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
599 OLD HORSESHOE PIKE
599 Old Horseshoe Pike, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
3920 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom on the 2nd floor. New Kitchen, new Carpet and Paint. Electric heat with Central Air Conditioning! One off-street parking space is included. Close to DCCC Downingtown campus. NO LAUNDRY IS AVAILABLE AT THIS BUILDING.
Results within 5 miles of Thorndale
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
13 Units Available
Millview Apartment Homes
100 Cobblestone Dr, Coatesville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1095 sqft
Nestled high on a wooded hillside in picturesque Chester County, Millview Apartment Homes boasts contemporary designs with bright and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
12 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1189 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
407 HIGHLAND AVE #2
407 Highland Avenue, Downingtown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Large two bed one bath unit in Downingtown. Plenty of storage, natural light and an updated bathroom are just a few features of this fantastic home. Pictures coming soon and video tour available upon request. No pets.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
4 BRANFORD WAY
4 Branford Way, South Coatesville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Fabulous 2BR/2.1BA townhome in Branford Woods.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1064 WAYNE AVENUE
1064 Wayne Avenue, South Coatesville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
35024 sqft
This is a 62+ community . . . . . . Development is known as Hampshire Town Houses on Wayne Avenge off West Chester Road in South Coatesville. This unit is a 1st floor flat.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1114 WAYNE AVENUE
1114 Wayne Ave, South Coatesville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
35024 sqft
2nd floor, 2 bedroom flat in a 55+ community. No pets, no 3rd party leases.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
321 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE
321 West Pennsylvania Avenue, Downingtown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
14144 sqft
Perfect in town location, 2 blocks to train, 1 block to bus, walk to park, restaurants, shopping. Rent includes all utilities except electric. Basement storage, Coin op washers & dryers in basement. Unit has stove & refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Thorndale
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
22 Units Available
Metropolitan West Goshen
812 Goshen Rd, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1020 sqft
metropolitan west goshen apartments offer unique 1 bedrooms, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes featuring upgraded kitchens and baths, balconies /patios, private entrances, and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
47 Units Available
Marchwood Apartment Homes
105 Coach Ln, Exton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1150 sqft
Welcome Home to Marchwood Apartment Homes, a distinctive rental community located in desirable Exton, PA, Chester County.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
6 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1004 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
16 Units Available
Thomas Meeting
279 Lindenwood Dr, Exton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1156 sqft
Set on 47 rolling acres in the heart of beautiful Chester County, our apartments for rent in Exton, PA are conveniently located near West Chester, Malvern, Great Valley, Wayne, Paoli, and the Main Line.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
$
11 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
23 Units Available
Sharples Works
300 E Evans St, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,812
1020 sqft
Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment in Downtown Chester. Units with numerous floorplans featuring stainless steel appliances, subway tile surrounds, and wood-grain flooring. Covered parking.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
36 Units Available
The Metropolitan West Chester
300 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
935 sqft
The metropolitan west chester apartments are a premier apartment complex in West Chester, PA. Our apartments feature designer contemporary kitchens and beautiful tile bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
$
171 Units Available
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1235 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
134 Units Available
Ashbridge
109 Commerce Drive, Exton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1215 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Main Street at Exton, ASHBRIDGE brings it all to your doorstep. Without getting in your car, you can go out to dinner. Take a jog on the Chester Valley Trail. Relax by the private pool. Spend an afternoon shopping.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
13 Units Available
Chestnut Square
201 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,494
1120 sqft
A smoke-free community with new interiors, an elevator building, and in-unit washers and dryers. Features a courtyard with BBQ stations and fire pits. In downtown West Chester with dramatic views of The Brandywine River Valley.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
123 S CHURCH STREET
123 South Church Street, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2694 sqft
West Chester Borough in town, easy walk to center of town. Nice two bedroom, one bathroom apartment, updated kitchen and bathroom, wood flooring throughout, only steps carpeted. Roomy and bright apartment. Rear patio to be enjoyed by all.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
514 SPRING GROVE LANE
514 Spring Grove Lane, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Available now. Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor apartment in an Historic Farmhouse. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms in this very spacious apartment. Wood flooring, carpet, ceramic tile and vinyl tile......
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
507 KEYSTONE ALLEY
507 Keystone Alley, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1596 sqft
NOT A STUDENT RENTAL. This gorgeous modern townhome has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a great location in the Borough of West Chester.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
152 MANSION HOUSE DRIVE
152 Mansion House Drive, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1142 sqft
Great opportunity to rent in the Terraces of Windon Community in West Chester. The property features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vinyl plank flooring throughout the whole unit. All living space is on the first floor.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
109 CONWAY COURT
109 Conway Court, Lionville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1760 sqft
Virtual tour at https://youtu.be/2leyCEmO2RI One of the nicest units on THE best lot in desirable Rhondda. Downingtown East High School, Lionville Middle School, and Lionville Elementary.
Similar Pages
Thorndale Apartments with BalconyThorndale Apartments with GarageThorndale Apartments with GymThorndale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DELancaster, PANorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAChester, PA
Pottstown, PABear, DEArdmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAAmity Gardens, PASpring City, PAMorton, PAEast Lansdowne, PA