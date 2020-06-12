/
2 bedroom apartments
16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kennett Square, PA
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
306 WALNUT COURT WAY
306 Walnut Court Way, Kennett Square, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
874 sqft
You MUST be 55 yeas of age or older to rent this 2nd floor unit, 2 bedroom apartment in a lovely 55+ community, conveniently located in the Borough of Kennett Square.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
403 Mulberry Street
403 West Mulberry Street, Kennett Square, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
782 sqft
This apartment is located in a quiet neighborhood in historic Kennett Square near downtown, surrounded by restaurants, shops, bars, 5-minute walk to Victory Brewing.
Results within 10 miles of Kennett Square
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
20 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$965
829 sqft
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
9 Units Available
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
980 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Pike Creek
100 Red Fox Ln, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
The Apartments at Pike Creek, Newarks premier garden apartment community is now fully renovated. The renovated apartments feature new kitchens with designer finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
12 Units Available
Hunter's Crossing
41 Fairway Rd, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$886
936 sqft
Stylish apartment homes with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Dens and garages optional. Located next to Hunters Crossing Shopping Center with grocery and dining. Short drive from I-75 and the Regional Airport.
Last updated June 12 at 06:29pm
15 Units Available
Jefferson at Westtown
1000 Skiles Blvd, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1075 sqft
The community's recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Oakbourne Park is right around the corner. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated March 2 at 02:21pm
2 Units Available
Foxwood
15 Fox Hall, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
910 sqft
Landscaped grounds feature a picnic area, a pool and laundry. Inside, the apartments have separate dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Just off I-95, the community is minutes from University of Delaware and Christiana Medical Center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2201 MELSON RD Unit H86
2201 Melson Road, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This 2BR/2BA apartment features a spacious living area, galley style kitchen with high end finishes, a private outdoor space, and
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2128 GRAFTON RD Unit 26
2128 Grafton Dr, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
820 sqft
Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This oversized 2BR unit features a wrap around kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living space, massive bedroom, and
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
514 SPRING GROVE LANE
514 Spring Grove Lane, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Available now. Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor apartment in an Historic Farmhouse. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms in this very spacious apartment. Wood flooring, carpet, ceramic tile and vinyl tile......
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
152 MANSION HOUSE DRIVE
152 Mansion House Drive, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1142 sqft
Great opportunity to rent in the Terraces of Windon Community in West Chester. The property features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vinyl plank flooring throughout the whole unit. All living space is on the first floor.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
422 CENTERVILLE #2
422 Centerville Road, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
New Construction 2 Bedroom apartment with Central Air, kitchen with Granite counter tops stainless steel appliances. Off Street Parking in the rear of the house.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
138 W MARKET STREET
138 West Market Street, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
5484 sqft
This apartment is a STUDENT RENTAL. It is located on the 2nd floor. Rent is $1300/month. Trash fee of $100 per year per tenant payable at lease signing. Two bedrooms. One Full bath.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
326 MCINTOSH ROAD
326 Mcintosh Road, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1044 sqft
Available for immediate move-in! This spacious ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is not one to miss! Located in the quietest section of the Bradford Square community, 326 McIntosh has plenty of privacy to offer, as well as an abundance of
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
334 N DARLINGTON STREET
334 North Darlington Street, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1956 sqft
Available for quick possession! West Chester Borough, 2 bedroom, 1 bath brick twin. Includes refrigerator and in unit washer & dryer. Owner pays for heat. No pets.