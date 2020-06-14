Apartment List
/
PA
/
thorndale
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

35 Apartments for rent in Thorndale, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Thorndale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 01:10pm
15 Units Available
The Fairways
100 1st Montgomery Blvd, Thorndale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1500 sqft
The Fairways Apartments and Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Thorndale, PA. Each of our unique, affordable apartment homes features pet-friendly living and an in-unit washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Thorndale

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
1887 BOULDER DR
1887 Boulder Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2095 sqft
Brand New Townhouse, be the first one to live in, a new town home community perfectly situated between Downingtown and West Chester, Minutes away from Throndale/Paoli Train station with direct trains Philadelphia downtown.
Results within 5 miles of Thorndale

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
104 BROOKHAVEN LANE
104 Brookhaven Lane, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
4684 sqft
As upon entering 104 Brookhaven Lane, a large 2-story colonial located in sought after Hopewell sub-division in East Brandywine township, you will notice the many upgrades to this 4,684 sq. ft. home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
27 LOCKS FARM LANE
27 Locks Farm La, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1906 sqft
Located in the new section of Applecross Country Club, this Adirondack model boasts the features you are looking for! As you enter, you're beckoned further inside by the beautiful wide-plank hardwood floors to the large Chef's kitchen adorned by
Results within 10 miles of Thorndale
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
$
12 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
$
171 Units Available
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1443 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
21 Units Available
Metropolitan West Goshen
812 Goshen Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1200 sqft
metropolitan west goshen apartments offer unique 1 bedrooms, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes featuring upgraded kitchens and baths, balconies /patios, private entrances, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
20 Units Available
Sharples Works
300 E Evans St, West Chester, PA
Studio
$1,312
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,512
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,812
1020 sqft
Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment in Downtown Chester. Units with numerous floorplans featuring stainless steel appliances, subway tile surrounds, and wood-grain flooring. Covered parking.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
134 Units Available
Ashbridge
109 Commerce Drive, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1488 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Main Street at Exton, ASHBRIDGE brings it all to your doorstep. Without getting in your car, you can go out to dinner. Take a jog on the Chester Valley Trail. Relax by the private pool. Spend an afternoon shopping.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
507 PENNOCK AVE
507 Pennock Avenue, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
This home was completely renovated in 2013 so everything is still relatively new & waiting for you to move in! First floor includes 9 foot ceilings throughout! Living Room and Dining Room with beautifully refinished hardwood floors and newly built

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
438 W CHESTNUT STREET
438 West Chestnut Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1206 sqft
Beautifully renovated townhome in West Chester Borough! Features: 3 Beds, 1.5 Baths, Newer kitchen with island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
123 S CHURCH STREET
123 South Church Street, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2694 sqft
West Chester Borough in town, easy walk to center of town. Nice two bedroom, one bathroom apartment, updated kitchen and bathroom, wood flooring throughout, only steps carpeted. Roomy and bright apartment. Rear patio to be enjoyed by all.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
514 SPRING GROVE LANE
514 Spring Grove Lane, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Available now. Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor apartment in an Historic Farmhouse. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms in this very spacious apartment. Wood flooring, carpet, ceramic tile and vinyl tile......

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
268 WALNUT SPRINGS COURT
268 Walnut Spring Court, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Prepare to fall in love with this STUNNING rental in the coveted community of The Crossings at Exton Station convenient to the train station, and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that Exton and downtown West Chester have to offer! This

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
206 East Gay Street - 1
206 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1070 sqft
From the moment you enter this charming and cozy one-bedroom apartment, you will not want to see another. Located in town this apartment is sure to please and will not last long. Large Open Floor Plan with 9-foot ceilings. Original classic trim work.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
507 KEYSTONE ALLEY
507 Keystone Alley, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1596 sqft
NOT A STUDENT RENTAL. This gorgeous modern townhome has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a great location in the Borough of West Chester.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
706 S NEW STREET
706 South New Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1192 sqft
As you walk up to the home, you are greeted by a beautiful front lawn, and a great scenery. Inside there are hardwood floors throughout the home. The bedrooms come with storage space, ceiling fans, and are fully carpeted.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
341 SHARPLESS STREET
341 Sharpless Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1568 sqft
This beautiful semi-attached house is located in the heart of the borough of West Chester. As you approach house's brick exterior, you are greeted with a welcoming front lawn, a spacious front porch, and the beautiful greenery out front.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
236 Tall Pines Dr
236 Tall Pines Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2434 sqft
236 Tall Pines Dr. Available 08/03/20 236 Tall Pines Dr, West Chester, PA is a very well maintained townhouse for small or medium size families. The unit has 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
311 STAFFORD COURT
311 Stafford Ct, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2226 sqft
only 2+ year old, large townhouse floor plan.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
1930 CAVALIER LANE
1930 Cavalier Lane, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1624 sqft
You can not find a nicer rental on the market! This impeccably maintained townhome in the highly desirable Windsor Ridge Community features 3 bedrooms 2 full and 1 half bath.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
46 SAGEWOOD DRIVE
46 Sagewood Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3544 sqft
Don't miss this great opportunity to rent a Beautiful carriage home in sought after Charlestown Meadows.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
1411 ASPEN COURT
1411 Aspen Court, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1901 sqft
Spacious END UNIT is Light & Bright and ready for you! Super convenient Woodlands community is located just minutes from the 30 by-pass, Route 100, 202, PA Tnpk, and Exton Train Station AND lots of great shopping close by too! Neutral decor

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
301 S ADAMS ST
301 South Adams Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Custom New Construction End-Townhome in the borough of West Chester. The finished photos are of the model @ 309 S Adams St. Jaramillo Capital LLC. Superior construction not like the typical large name builder.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Thorndale, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Thorndale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Thorndale 1 BedroomsThorndale 2 BedroomsThorndale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThorndale 3 Bedrooms
Thorndale Apartments with BalconyThorndale Apartments with GarageThorndale Apartments with GymThorndale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Thorndale Apartments with ParkingThorndale Apartments with PoolThorndale Dog Friendly ApartmentsThorndale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DELancaster, PANorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAChester, PA
Pottstown, PABear, DEArdmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAAmity Gardens, PASpring City, PAMorton, PAEast Lansdowne, PA
Chester Heights, PAEddystone, PADrexel Hill, PASouderton, PAPaoli, PAChesterbrook, PAKennett Square, PAEdgemoor, DEKulpsville, PAPaulsboro, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple University