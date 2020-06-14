Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

21 Apartments for rent in Thorndale, PA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Thorndale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 01:10pm
15 Units Available
The Fairways
100 1st Montgomery Blvd, Thorndale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1500 sqft
The Fairways Apartments and Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Thorndale, PA. Each of our unique, affordable apartment homes features pet-friendly living and an in-unit washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Thorndale
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
13 Units Available
Millview Apartment Homes
100 Cobblestone Dr, Coatesville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1095 sqft
Nestled high on a wooded hillside in picturesque Chester County, Millview Apartment Homes boasts contemporary designs with bright and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,396
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
304 JEFFERSON AVENUE
304 Jefferson Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1403 sqft
A must see townhome! This bright and beautiful home offers a modern open floor plan. Watch the Good Neighbor Day fireworks from your own balcony. Walking distance from downtown, great restaurants, parks, trails, shopping, and transportation.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
9 NICKLAUS DRIVE
9 Nicklaus Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Fabulous Applecross Country Club location! Club House, Indoor/Outdoor Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Miles of Walking & Biking Trails & a 18 hole Nicklaus Designed Golf Course with Restaurant/Bar.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
27 LOCKS FARM LANE
27 Locks Farm La, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1906 sqft
Located in the new section of Applecross Country Club, this Adirondack model boasts the features you are looking for! As you enter, you're beckoned further inside by the beautiful wide-plank hardwood floors to the large Chef's kitchen adorned by

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
409 N ORCHARD STREET
409 N Orchard St, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2021 sqft
Visit this home virtually. Copy & Paste this link into your browser --> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nusnDVzxKqG - Welcome to 409 N. Orchard Street in the brand new community of East Village located in Downingtown Borough.
Results within 10 miles of Thorndale
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
16 Units Available
Thomas Meeting
279 Lindenwood Dr, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1498 sqft
Set on 47 rolling acres in the heart of beautiful Chester County, our apartments for rent in Exton, PA are conveniently located near West Chester, Malvern, Great Valley, Wayne, Paoli, and the Main Line.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
21 Units Available
Metropolitan West Goshen
812 Goshen Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1200 sqft
metropolitan west goshen apartments offer unique 1 bedrooms, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes featuring upgraded kitchens and baths, balconies /patios, private entrances, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
5 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1004 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
$
12 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
14 Units Available
Chestnut Square
201 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1120 sqft
A smoke-free community with new interiors, an elevator building, and in-unit washers and dryers. Features a courtyard with BBQ stations and fire pits. In downtown West Chester with dramatic views of The Brandywine River Valley.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
46 Units Available
Marchwood Apartment Homes
105 Coach Ln, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1150 sqft
Welcome Home to Marchwood Apartment Homes, a distinctive rental community located in desirable Exton, PA, Chester County.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
$
171 Units Available
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1443 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
46 Units Available
The Metropolitan West Chester
300 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
935 sqft
The metropolitan west chester apartments are a premier apartment complex in West Chester, PA. Our apartments feature designer contemporary kitchens and beautiful tile bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Sharples Works
300 E Evans St, West Chester, PA
Studio
$1,312
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,512
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,812
1020 sqft
Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment in Downtown Chester. Units with numerous floorplans featuring stainless steel appliances, subway tile surrounds, and wood-grain flooring. Covered parking.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
134 Units Available
Ashbridge
109 Commerce Drive, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1488 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Main Street at Exton, ASHBRIDGE brings it all to your doorstep. Without getting in your car, you can go out to dinner. Take a jog on the Chester Valley Trail. Relax by the private pool. Spend an afternoon shopping.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
46 SAGEWOOD DRIVE
46 Sagewood Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3544 sqft
Don't miss this great opportunity to rent a Beautiful carriage home in sought after Charlestown Meadows.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE
78 Sagewood Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
2746 sqft
Welcome to the village at Charlestown Meadows, a charming and exquisite community.Conveniently located for easy access to Rt.202,Rt 30 and PA turnpike, in awarding-winning great Valley school District.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1824 DARLINGTON LANE
1824 Darlington Lane, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1608 sqft
Stunning End unit townhome in desirable Windsor Ridge Community. The lovely home has an open floor plan, generous room sizes, kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1724 CHANTILLY LANE
1724 Chantilly Lane, Chester County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
5659 sqft
Newly listed for rent, ideal for an executive rental. It is the premier home in the premier neighborhood of Chantilly Farms in Chester Springs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Thorndale, PA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Thorndale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

