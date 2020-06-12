/
2 bedroom apartments
62 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Phoenixville, PA
18 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1070 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.
8 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1007 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
43 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
2 Units Available
Phoenix View
495 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
890 sqft
Welcome home to Phoenix View Apartments. Our revitalized community offers residents newly renovated studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartment homes in vibrant Phoenixville, PA.
1 Unit Available
Stone Gate Woods
743 Starr St, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
This community is nestled in a wooded setting but still nearby the shopping and recreation along Starr Street. The pet-friendly property has on-site laundry facilities, and the units feature a range of appliances.
3 Units Available
Holly Court Apartments
640 Nutt Rd, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
920 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and ample closet space. Located just 20 minutes to UTI and in the Phoenixville School District. Plenty of off-street parking available!
1 Unit Available
530 WASHINGTON AVENUE
530 Washington Avenue, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
11196 sqft
Welcome to this newly renovated second floor apartment in Phoenixville. This space offers spacious room and great storage space. Living room with slider to balcony. The eat in kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash.
Results within 1 mile of Phoenixville
1 Unit Available
1419 STATE ROAD
1419 State Rd, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2700 sqft
Welcome to this newly renovated farmhouse duplex in Schuylkill Township. This second floor apartment was completely renovated. New kitchen with granite counters, living room and 2 bedrooms, new bathroom with stall shower. No onsite laundry.
1 Unit Available
400 Meadowview Ln
400 Meadowview Lane, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
940 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Roomy 2 Bed Condo - Property Id: 141295 Very nice spacious condo in a safe beautiful community. Minimum income $4000/ month. Minimum credit 675, co-signer welcome. Small non shedding mature dog considered.
Results within 5 miles of Phoenixville
48 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
10 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
150 Morgan Dr, Royersford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1133 sqft
Situated on 47 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Chestnut Pointe offers Royersford apartments for rent that are central to all major corporate and pharmaceutical centers along the Route 202 corridor.
11 Units Available
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln, Royersford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
982 sqft
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and walk in closets. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and pool. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
17 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1034 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
13 Units Available
Walnut Crossing
350 Brooke Dr, Royersford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1012 sqft
Situated on 43 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Walnut Crossing offers townhomes and apartments in Royersford, PA that are central to the area’s major corporate and pharmaceutical centers.
11 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
30 Units Available
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1149 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.
1 Unit Available
Mingo Apartments
50 Keokuk Rd, Royersford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
814 sqft
Large apartments with newly renovated kitchens and bathrooms, heat and hot water included, ample closet space, and private patios in select units. Close to the King of Prussia Mall and Valley Forge National Park.
3 Units Available
Colony Arms Apartments
2800 Colony Dr, Audubon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
985 sqft
Spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, fully-equipped eat-in kitchens, dishwashers in select units and heat and hot water included. Located only 100 minutes from King of Prussia Mall.
13 Units Available
Spruce Court Apartments
630 Spruce St, Royersford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1035 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with separate dining rooms and hardwood floors. Community offers a courtyard for relaxation and additional storage. By Philadelphia Premium Outlets and Evansburg State Park. Close to routes 422 and 724.
5 Units Available
Highview Garden Apartments
245 S Cedar St A203, Spring City, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with large bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community offers a Spring City pool membership that includes swimming pool, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts.
6 Units Available
Royersford Gardens
25 N 5th Ave, Royersford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
875 sqft
Bright, air conditioned condos between Main St. and Church St. near Schuylkill River. Air conditioning, extra storage and private balconies. Community has courtyard and yoga facilities.
1 Unit Available
1408 Stratford Ct
1408 Stratford Court, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1627 sqft
Beautiful 2br with loft End Unit Condo in Montgomery Brook - Welcome to this great 3 level spacious Townhouse syle condo over looking open area and tennis courts.
1 Unit Available
2112 Foxmeadow Cir
2112 Foxmeadow Dr, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with Loft and Lots of Storage - Property Id: 120267 2112 Foxmeadow Circle Royersford PA Large 2nd floor unit in Montgomery brook Condo's Nonsmoking 2-Bedrooms with Loft and lots of storage 2 Full Baths Master
1 Unit Available
1912 FOXMEADOW CIRCLE
1912 Foxmeadow Circle, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1469 sqft
Beautiful Condo in the desirable Montgomery Brooke Community and Landlord pays HOA FEE . Large open floor plan with loft and a room for extra storage. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths and enjoy all amenities included with the rent.
