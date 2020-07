J Creekside at Exton

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup extra storage fireplace stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage conference room dog park game room internet access internet cafe media room package receiving playground pool table smoke-free community wine room

J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment. Our thoughtfully designed apartments in Exton PA and alluring amenities provide a desirable symmetry to living. Add to that, lush outdoor spaces and an array of neighborhood conveniences to fit your lifestyle. That’s how we bring balanced living to life in a way that’s sure to complements yours.