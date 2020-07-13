Apartment List
/
PA
/
thorndale
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 AM

45 Apartments for rent in Thorndale, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Thorndale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 10:18am
12 Units Available
The Fairways
100 1st Montgomery Blvd, Thorndale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1500 sqft
The Fairways Apartments and Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Thorndale, PA. Each of our unique, affordable apartment homes features pet-friendly living and an in-unit washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Thorndale
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
13 Units Available
Millview Apartment Homes
100 Cobblestone Dr, Coatesville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,253
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1095 sqft
Nestled high on a wooded hillside in picturesque Chester County, Millview Apartment Homes boasts contemporary designs with bright and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
13 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,351
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
407 HIGHLAND AVE #2
407 Highland Avenue, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available Immediately in Desirable Downingtown! Two Story Apartment with Two Bedrooms and One Full Bath. Front Porch Entrance Leading Upstairs. Neutral Painting Throughout with Ample Windows Providing Natural Sunlight.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
231 Charles Street
231 Charles Street, Coatesville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1104 sqft
To schedule a self-showing call 717-921-4004 or click the link below. https://www.compass.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
216 BEAVER CREEK ROAD
216 Beaver Creek Rd, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
1st floor 1 bedroom apartment in a charming converted carriage house overlooking over 30 acres of protected farmlands. A beautiful country setting yet just minutes from Downingtown.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
806 DORLAN MILL RD
806 Dorlan Mill Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
$2,400
2400 square feet of Great space available! Perfect for art studio, office, warehouse or manufacturing! So many possibilities! A brick deck with entrance door is being added for outdoor enjoyment and access! Dorlan Mill is in it's final phase of

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
325 WASHINGTON AVENUE
325 Washington Avenue, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
500 sqft
Recently Updated first floor apartment 1 Bed/1 Bath Unit for rent right in the heart of Downingtown Borough. No Pets allowed, looking for good high quality tenant.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
0 PAR LANE
0 Park Lane, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1920 sqft
Fabulous Applecross Country Club location! Club House, Indoor/Out Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Miles of Walking & Biking Trails, & a 18 Hole Nicklaus Designed Golf Course with Restaurant/Bar.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
782 DORLAN MILL RD
782 Dorlan Mill Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
$2,800
Fabulous opportunity for business! It's all here! Available 7/1/2020! The former "Dorlan Mill" is in the final phase of completion and there are ample possibilities! This adaptive warehouse/flex/industrial space also has the capability to expand

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
35 W LANCASTER AVENUE
35 West Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
7717 sqft
2nd floor, 3-bedroom apartment in the heart of Downingtown. Includes heart, water, sewer. Parking is an issue, only one space for 1 car.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
104 BROOKHAVEN LANE
104 Brookhaven Lane, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
4684 sqft
As upon entering 104 Brookhaven Lane, a large 2-story colonial located in sought after Hopewell sub-division in East Brandywine township, you will notice the many upgrades to this 4,684 sq. ft. home.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
441 E LANCASTER AVENUE
441 East Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1500 sqft
Are you looking for an apartment you can call home?2nd Floor Unit in Building. Pet Free Rental, No Special Programs, High Quality Tenant. Bright fresh paint and clean. 3 Bed 2 Bath Unit with Hardwood Floors Throughout, Hall Full Bath and Master Bath.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
410 WASHINGTON AVE
410 Washington Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
This remarkable semi-detached twin on the East side of Downingtown is a complete remodel and going to be a fabulous place to call home. Owners are job transferring and renting to one lucky tenant.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
409 N ORCHARD STREET
409 N Orchard St, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2021 sqft
Visit this home virtually. Copy & Paste this link into your browser --> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nusnDVzxKqG - Welcome to 409 N. Orchard Street in the brand new community of East Village located in Downingtown Borough.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1064 WAYNE AVENUE
1064 Wayne Avenue, South Coatesville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
35024 sqft
This is a 62+ community . . . . . . Development is known as Hampshire Town Houses on Wayne Avenge off West Chester Road in South Coatesville. This unit is a 1st floor flat.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1114 WAYNE AVENUE
1114 Wayne Ave, South Coatesville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
35024 sqft
2nd floor, 2 bedroom flat in a 55+ community. No pets, no 3rd party leases.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
18 KENNEDY DR
18 Kennedy Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome to 18 Kennedy Circle, located in Bell Tavern! This 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhouse in Downingtown East School District is ready for you to move into! There is a large Great Room with a gas fireplace and newly shampooed carpets.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
35 PENN AVENUE
35 Penn Avenue, South Coatesville, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
988 sqft
Check out this charming 4 bed, 2 bath ranch home located in the middle of the block on a quiet street in the borough of South Coatesville. This home is waiting for it's next tenant.
Results within 10 miles of Thorndale
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
196 Units Available
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1443 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
10 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,272
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1004 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Thomas Meeting
279 Lindenwood Dr, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1498 sqft
Set on 47 rolling acres in the heart of beautiful Chester County, our apartments for rent in Exton, PA are conveniently located near West Chester, Malvern, Great Valley, Wayne, Paoli, and the Main Line.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
13 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
19 Units Available
Chestnut Square
201 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1120 sqft
A smoke-free community with new interiors, an elevator building, and in-unit washers and dryers. Features a courtyard with BBQ stations and fire pits. In downtown West Chester with dramatic views of The Brandywine River Valley.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Thorndale, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Thorndale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Thorndale 1 BedroomsThorndale 2 BedroomsThorndale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThorndale Apartments with Balcony
Thorndale Apartments with GarageThorndale Apartments with GymThorndale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThorndale Apartments with Parking
Thorndale Apartments with PoolThorndale Apartments with Washer-DryerThorndale Dog Friendly ApartmentsThorndale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DELancaster, PANorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAChester, PA
Pottstown, PABear, DEArdmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAAmity Gardens, PASpring City, PAMorton, PAEast Lansdowne, PA
Chester Heights, PAEddystone, PADrexel Hill, PASouderton, PAPaoli, PAChesterbrook, PAKennett Square, PAEdgemoor, DEKulpsville, PAPaulsboro, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple University