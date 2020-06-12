/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
19 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Thorndale, PA
Last updated June 12 at 01:10pm
15 Units Available
The Fairways
100 1st Montgomery Blvd, Thorndale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
888 sqft
The Fairways Apartments and Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Thorndale, PA. Each of our unique, affordable apartment homes features pet-friendly living and an in-unit washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Thorndale
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
13 Units Available
Millview Apartment Homes
100 Cobblestone Dr, Coatesville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1095 sqft
Nestled high on a wooded hillside in picturesque Chester County, Millview Apartment Homes boasts contemporary designs with bright and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1189 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
4 BRANFORD WAY
4 Branford Way, South Coatesville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Fabulous 2BR/2.1BA townhome in Branford Woods.
Results within 10 miles of Thorndale
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
16 Units Available
Thomas Meeting
279 Lindenwood Dr, Exton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1156 sqft
Set on 47 rolling acres in the heart of beautiful Chester County, our apartments for rent in Exton, PA are conveniently located near West Chester, Malvern, Great Valley, Wayne, Paoli, and the Main Line.
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
11 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1004 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
Sharples Works
300 E Evans St, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,812
1020 sqft
Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment in Downtown Chester. Units with numerous floorplans featuring stainless steel appliances, subway tile surrounds, and wood-grain flooring. Covered parking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
46 Units Available
Marchwood Apartment Homes
105 Coach Ln, Exton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1150 sqft
Welcome Home to Marchwood Apartment Homes, a distinctive rental community located in desirable Exton, PA, Chester County.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
36 Units Available
The Metropolitan West Chester
300 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
935 sqft
The metropolitan west chester apartments are a premier apartment complex in West Chester, PA. Our apartments feature designer contemporary kitchens and beautiful tile bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
171 Units Available
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1235 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
134 Units Available
Ashbridge
109 Commerce Drive, Exton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1215 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Main Street at Exton, ASHBRIDGE brings it all to your doorstep. Without getting in your car, you can go out to dinner. Take a jog on the Chester Valley Trail. Relax by the private pool. Spend an afternoon shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
13 Units Available
Chestnut Square
201 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,494
1120 sqft
A smoke-free community with new interiors, an elevator building, and in-unit washers and dryers. Features a courtyard with BBQ stations and fire pits. In downtown West Chester with dramatic views of The Brandywine River Valley.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
514 SPRING GROVE LANE
514 Spring Grove Lane, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Available now. Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor apartment in an Historic Farmhouse. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms in this very spacious apartment. Wood flooring, carpet, ceramic tile and vinyl tile......
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
507 KEYSTONE ALLEY
507 Keystone Alley, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1596 sqft
NOT A STUDENT RENTAL. This gorgeous modern townhome has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a great location in the Borough of West Chester.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
152 MANSION HOUSE DRIVE
152 Mansion House Drive, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1142 sqft
Great opportunity to rent in the Terraces of Windon Community in West Chester. The property features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vinyl plank flooring throughout the whole unit. All living space is on the first floor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
109 CONWAY COURT
109 Conway Court, Lionville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1760 sqft
Virtual tour at https://youtu.be/2leyCEmO2RI One of the nicest units on THE best lot in desirable Rhondda. Downingtown East High School, Lionville Middle School, and Lionville Elementary.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
326 MCINTOSH ROAD
326 Mcintosh Road, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1044 sqft
Available for immediate move-in! This spacious ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is not one to miss! Located in the quietest section of the Bradford Square community, 326 McIntosh has plenty of privacy to offer, as well as an abundance of
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
563 ASTOR SQUARE
563 Astor Square, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1138 sqft
Popular Exton Station first floor condo! This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath one-floor living is in a good location within the Neighborhood. Conveniently located to major highways, septa rail, shopping, restaurants, and WC borough.
