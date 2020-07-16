All apartments in Downingtown
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

441 E LANCASTER AVENUE

441 East Lancaster Avenue · (610) 873-8800
Location

441 East Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,775

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Are you looking for an apartment you can call home?2nd Floor Unit in Building. Pet Free Rental, No Special Programs, High Quality Tenant. Bright fresh paint and clean. 3 Bed 2 Bath Unit with Hardwood Floors Throughout, Hall Full Bath and Master Bath. Non-Coin Operated Laundry in Basement, Basement storage area, Natural gas heat, Central Air. 2 Off Street Parking Spaces. Tenants Responsible for Electric, Gas, Water, Heat and Sewer, Landlord Pays Trash. No Pets.Fantastic Downingtown Boro location; walk to over a dozen different restaurants/bars/brew pubs, parks, Struble trail, library, gyms, shops, med center...less than a mile to Wegmans, BJ's, Home Depot, PJ's and movie theater. High quality tenant no special programs like sec 8. Nice rear yard. NO PETS This is the second floor of building. Beautiful details, hardwood floors, crown molding, deep cabinets in the living room and newer windows. Central Air conditioning and natural heat. Photos don't do this apartment justice and is a must see......

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 E LANCASTER AVENUE have any available units?
441 E LANCASTER AVENUE has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 441 E LANCASTER AVENUE have?
Some of 441 E LANCASTER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 E LANCASTER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
441 E LANCASTER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 E LANCASTER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 441 E LANCASTER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downingtown.
Does 441 E LANCASTER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 441 E LANCASTER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 441 E LANCASTER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 441 E LANCASTER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 E LANCASTER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 441 E LANCASTER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 441 E LANCASTER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 441 E LANCASTER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 441 E LANCASTER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 E LANCASTER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 441 E LANCASTER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 441 E LANCASTER AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
