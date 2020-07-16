441 E LANCASTER AVENUE

Amenities

Are you looking for an apartment you can call home?2nd Floor Unit in Building. Pet Free Rental, No Special Programs, High Quality Tenant. Bright fresh paint and clean. 3 Bed 2 Bath Unit with Hardwood Floors Throughout, Hall Full Bath and Master Bath. Non-Coin Operated Laundry in Basement, Basement storage area, Natural gas heat, Central Air. 2 Off Street Parking Spaces. Tenants Responsible for Electric, Gas, Water, Heat and Sewer, Landlord Pays Trash. No Pets.Fantastic Downingtown Boro location; walk to over a dozen different restaurants/bars/brew pubs, parks, Struble trail, library, gyms, shops, med center...less than a mile to Wegmans, BJ's, Home Depot, PJ's and movie theater. High quality tenant no special programs like sec 8. Nice rear yard. NO PETS This is the second floor of building. Beautiful details, hardwood floors, crown molding, deep cabinets in the living room and newer windows. Central Air conditioning and natural heat. Photos don't do this apartment justice and is a must see......