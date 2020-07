Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center cc payments clubhouse conference room dog park e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving playground pool table putting green sauna tennis court

The Fairways Apartments and Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Thorndale, PA. Each of our unique, affordable apartment homes features pet-friendly living and an in-unit washer and dryer.



Whether relaxing indoors in the comfort of your apartment, or taking advantage of our swimming pool and fitness center, The Fairways Apartments and Townhomes offers the perfect home for your budget.



Contact us soon to learn more about affordable apartments in Thorndale. We can’t wait to welcome you to our community!