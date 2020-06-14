Apartment List
/
PA
/
thorndale
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

28 Apartments for rent in Thorndale, PA with garage

Thorndale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 01:10pm
15 Units Available
The Fairways
100 1st Montgomery Blvd, Thorndale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1500 sqft
The Fairways Apartments and Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Thorndale, PA. Each of our unique, affordable apartment homes features pet-friendly living and an in-unit washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Thorndale
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
13 Units Available
Millview Apartment Homes
100 Cobblestone Dr, Coatesville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1095 sqft
Nestled high on a wooded hillside in picturesque Chester County, Millview Apartment Homes boasts contemporary designs with bright and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,396
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
341 Charles Street
341 Charles Street, Coatesville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1456 sqft
To schedule a self-showing call 717-921-4004 or click the link below. https://www.compass.property/Self%20Showing/ This twin home at 341 Charles Street Coatesville, PA 19320 includes a 2 Car Garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
170 Lenora Ln
170 Lenora Lane, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2200 sqft
Charming & Private 4 Bdrm With Garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
104 BROOKHAVEN LANE
104 Brookhaven Lane, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
4684 sqft
As upon entering 104 Brookhaven Lane, a large 2-story colonial located in sought after Hopewell sub-division in East Brandywine township, you will notice the many upgrades to this 4,684 sq. ft. home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
304 JEFFERSON AVENUE
304 Jefferson Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1403 sqft
A must see townhome! This bright and beautiful home offers a modern open floor plan. Watch the Good Neighbor Day fireworks from your own balcony. Walking distance from downtown, great restaurants, parks, trails, shopping, and transportation.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
9 NICKLAUS DRIVE
9 Nicklaus Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Fabulous Applecross Country Club location! Club House, Indoor/Outdoor Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Miles of Walking & Biking Trails & a 18 hole Nicklaus Designed Golf Course with Restaurant/Bar.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
27 LOCKS FARM LANE
27 Locks Farm La, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1906 sqft
Located in the new section of Applecross Country Club, this Adirondack model boasts the features you are looking for! As you enter, you're beckoned further inside by the beautiful wide-plank hardwood floors to the large Chef's kitchen adorned by

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
409 N ORCHARD STREET
409 N Orchard St, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2021 sqft
Visit this home virtually. Copy & Paste this link into your browser --> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nusnDVzxKqG - Welcome to 409 N. Orchard Street in the brand new community of East Village located in Downingtown Borough.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
778 DORLAN MILL RD
778 Dorlan Mill Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
$1,200
Great Space! Looking for somewhere to keep your treasures? Work on that project? Rehab that antique car? Well this is it! Over 1000 square feet waiting for you! Enhanced with a 12'W x 14"H overhead garage door and (1) "man door" this space offer
Results within 10 miles of Thorndale
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
5 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1004 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
$
12 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
14 Units Available
Chestnut Square
201 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1120 sqft
A smoke-free community with new interiors, an elevator building, and in-unit washers and dryers. Features a courtyard with BBQ stations and fire pits. In downtown West Chester with dramatic views of The Brandywine River Valley.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 06:05am
$
171 Units Available
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1443 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1102 GROVE ROAD
1102 Grove Road, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1525 sqft
Located in West Goshen Township this large ranch awaits you. Nice lot great for family gatherings or recreation. Inside you will find a living room, dining room, kitchen, 4 bedrooms a full bath and partially finished basement.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
236 Tall Pines Dr
236 Tall Pines Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2434 sqft
236 Tall Pines Dr. Available 08/03/20 236 Tall Pines Dr, West Chester, PA is a very well maintained townhouse for small or medium size families. The unit has 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
311 STAFFORD COURT
311 Stafford Ct, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2226 sqft
only 2+ year old, large townhouse floor plan.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1930 CAVALIER LANE
1930 Cavalier Lane, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1624 sqft
You can not find a nicer rental on the market! This impeccably maintained townhome in the highly desirable Windsor Ridge Community features 3 bedrooms 2 full and 1 half bath.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
102 FOX TRAIL
102 Fox Terrace, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1240 sqft
This property is available July 1. This beautiful townhouse is awaiting for you. Freshly painted walls in whole house (excluding bathrooms) , shampooed carpets on the personal floor and basement.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
910 HARSDALE WAY
910 Harsdale Way, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2584 sqft
Stunning Hillshire end-unit townhouse well situated in the desirable Windsor Ridge community. The very bright main floor features a dramatic 2 story flyer, spacious living/dining/kitchen rooms. Butler's pantry off the kitchen hallway.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
442 CONCORD AVENUE
442 Concord Avenue, Lionville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1344 sqft
BEST PRICED! Exquisite built home in a desirable Exton community! Enter this traditional home onto stunning hardwood floors.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
468 LYNETREE DR
468 Lynetree Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
https://youtu.be/CbbjWFGp4CY Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome with a 1-car attached garage,with basement storage, and rear patio. Entrance is P/R and closet to left. Down stairs to inside garage access and storage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1824 DARLINGTON LANE
1824 Darlington Lane, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1608 sqft
Stunning End unit townhome in desirable Windsor Ridge Community. The lovely home has an open floor plan, generous room sizes, kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Thorndale, PA

Thorndale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Thorndale 1 BedroomsThorndale 2 BedroomsThorndale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThorndale 3 Bedrooms
Thorndale Apartments with BalconyThorndale Apartments with GarageThorndale Apartments with GymThorndale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Thorndale Apartments with ParkingThorndale Apartments with PoolThorndale Dog Friendly ApartmentsThorndale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DELancaster, PANorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAChester, PA
Pottstown, PABear, DEArdmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAAmity Gardens, PASpring City, PAMorton, PAEast Lansdowne, PA
Chester Heights, PAEddystone, PADrexel Hill, PASouderton, PAPaoli, PAChesterbrook, PAKennett Square, PAEdgemoor, DEKulpsville, PAPaulsboro, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple University