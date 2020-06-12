/
2 bedroom apartments
75 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Malvern, PA
18 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
37 Units Available
Westgate Village Apartments
333 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1183 sqft
Westgate Village Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Malvern, PA. Our community is charming and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features private entrances.
30 Units Available
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1149 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.
6 Units Available
Charleston Greene
1200 Charleston Greene, Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1250 sqft
An intimate rental townhome community located in the heart of Malvern, Chester County. This quaint community was designed for the discerning resident who appreciates the finer things and expects the utmost in quality and care.
8 Units Available
AVE Malvern
311 E Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1068 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Malvern for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
1 Unit Available
156 W KING ST #2
156 West King Street, Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Welcome home to 156 W. King Street in Malvern Boro! First Floor, Unit #2.
Results within 1 mile of Malvern
1 Unit Available
15 DUFFRYN AVENUE
15 Duffryn Avenue, Paoli, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Updated 2nd floor apartment available to rent in Malvern close to the Malvern Station. Two bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is close to all that downtown Malvern has to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Malvern
5 Units Available
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1281 sqft
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, The Gateway Apartment Homes maintains the prime for luxury apartments in West Chester, PA.
24 Units Available
Waterview
2 Waterview Rd, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
840 sqft
This community's residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, volleyball court and playground. Units have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Just steps away from the shopping and dining that West Chester Pike provides.
48 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
16 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1125 sqft
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
17 Units Available
Highgate
1224 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
950 sqft
Metropolitan Highgate apartments in West Chester, PA are only 3 miles from the historic West Chester Borough.
3 Units Available
The Metropolitan East Goshen
1323 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
885 sqft
New residential community just off West Chester Pike. Units with breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Dog park, saltwater pool and walking trail for residents.
1 Unit Available
207 Walnut Hill Rd Apt D18
207 Walnut Hill Road, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
990 sqft
This gorgeous townhouse is situated is a quiet community conveniently located near Rt.
1 Unit Available
1419 STATE ROAD
1419 State Rd, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2700 sqft
Welcome to this newly renovated farmhouse duplex in Schuylkill Township. This second floor apartment was completely renovated. New kitchen with granite counters, living room and 2 bedrooms, new bathroom with stall shower. No onsite laundry.
1 Unit Available
20 LE FORGE COURT
20 Le Forge Court, Chesterbrook, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Welcome to 20 Le Forge Ct, a spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1st floor condo in the beautiful Chesterbrook community.
1 Unit Available
307 WORINGTON DRIVE
307 Worington Drive, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
Freshly painted lovely 2nd floor condo in Worington Commons! Once car attached garage- Great open floor plan With two suite bedrooms, kitchen in middle and great room. Nicely appointment in convenient location.
1 Unit Available
353 LANCASTER AVENUE
353 Lancaster Avenue, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
810 sqft
Convenient to everything in the heart of East Whiteland. Well priced rental unit available immediately. Enter into a nice sized kitchen with room for seating, adjacent to living area and 2 large sized bedrooms. Lots of natural light throughout.
1 Unit Available
1423 WASHINGTON PLACE
1423 Washington Place, Chesterbrook, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
946 sqft
Welcome to this cozy condo in Chesterbrook~s Eagles Ridge.
1 Unit Available
3101 VALLEY DRIVE
3101 Valley Drive, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
945 sqft
Nice and Clean 2 Bedroom 1 bath condo available in Goshen Valley III. This is a first floor end unit! Newer paint, carpet, and vinyl floors. Washer and dryer are included in the condo. Rent includes use of swimming pool, and tennis courts.
1 Unit Available
1023 WASHINGTON PL #23
1023 Washington Place, Chesterbrook, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Updated and convenient Chesterbrook 2Br, 2Ba second floor unit.
Results within 10 miles of Malvern
22 Units Available
Metropolitan West Goshen
812 Goshen Rd, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1020 sqft
metropolitan west goshen apartments offer unique 1 bedrooms, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes featuring upgraded kitchens and baths, balconies /patios, private entrances, and washers and dryers.
15 Units Available
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1228 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.
18 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1070 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.
