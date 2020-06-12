/
2 bedroom apartments
59 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chester Heights, PA
4 Units Available
Madison Glen Mills
512 Coventry Ln, Chester Heights, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1135 sqft
Quiet community with landscaped grounds, resort-style pool, and fitness center. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with private entrances, updated kitchens and washer/dryer in every unit.
Results within 5 miles of Chester Heights
15 Units Available
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1228 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.
17 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
948 sqft
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
17 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
800 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
27 Units Available
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1132 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
22 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1191 sqft
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
12 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
1 Unit Available
1101 CLOVER LANE
1101 Clover Lane, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Adorable, bucolic refitted barn located on a private lane and on the edge of Ridley state park. Recently remodeled with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with on site laundry and spacious deck overlooking private green area.
1 Unit Available
705 MEADOW COURT
705 Meadow Court, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1320 sqft
Townhouse is tucked away behind Glen Eagle Square (Whole Food Market, Gap, Curries, and other stores and restaurants). The home owner's association nicely maintains the outside.
1 Unit Available
4302 FOX POINTE COURT
4302 Fox Pointe Court, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1400 sqft
Immaculate townhouse in popular Springhill Farms in Unionville-Chadds Ford School District. Freshly painted throughout, newer carpet, HVAC, appliances, updated kitchen. Premium private lot backing to wooded open space.
1 Unit Available
295 E JEFFERSON STREET
295 East Jefferson Street, Media, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
Welcome to Media Towers Apartments in the center of downtown Media!! The property is located just a block away from State Street where you will find shopping and entertainment galore.
1 Unit Available
307 WORINGTON DRIVE
307 Worington Drive, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
Freshly painted lovely 2nd floor condo in Worington Commons! Once car attached garage- Great open floor plan With two suite bedrooms, kitchen in middle and great room. Nicely appointment in convenient location.
1 Unit Available
322 Amber St, Apt 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
322 Amber Street, Media, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 322 Amber St, Apt 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 in Media. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Chester Heights
5 Units Available
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1281 sqft
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, The Gateway Apartment Homes maintains the prime for luxury apartments in West Chester, PA.
18 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
24 Units Available
Waterview
2 Waterview Rd, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
840 sqft
This community's residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, volleyball court and playground. Units have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Just steps away from the shopping and dining that West Chester Pike provides.
21 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
9 Units Available
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
980 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.
4 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
884 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
18 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
16 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1125 sqft
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
15 Units Available
Pointe at West Chester
890 S Matlack St, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,031
1220 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, balconies and granite countertops. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool, courtyard and covered parking. Located close to Route 202 and downtown dining and shops.
10 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1267 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
