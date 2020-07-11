/
apartments with washer dryer
29 Apartments for rent in Thorndale, PA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 10:18am
12 Units Available
The Fairways
100 1st Montgomery Blvd, Thorndale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1500 sqft
The Fairways Apartments and Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Thorndale, PA. Each of our unique, affordable apartment homes features pet-friendly living and an in-unit washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Thorndale
1 Unit Available
1887 BOULDER DR
1887 Boulder Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2095 sqft
Brand New Townhouse, be the first one to live in, a new town home community perfectly situated between Downingtown and West Chester, Minutes away from Throndale/Paoli Train station with direct trains Philadelphia downtown.
Results within 5 miles of Thorndale
13 Units Available
Millview Apartment Homes
100 Cobblestone Dr, Coatesville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1095 sqft
Nestled high on a wooded hillside in picturesque Chester County, Millview Apartment Homes boasts contemporary designs with bright and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans.
13 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,351
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
1 Unit Available
0 PAR LANE
0 Park Lane, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1920 sqft
Fabulous Applecross Country Club location! Club House, Indoor/Out Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Miles of Walking & Biking Trails, & a 18 Hole Nicklaus Designed Golf Course with Restaurant/Bar.
1 Unit Available
35 W LANCASTER AVENUE
35 West Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
7717 sqft
2nd floor, 3-bedroom apartment in the heart of Downingtown. Includes heart, water, sewer. Parking is an issue, only one space for 1 car.
1 Unit Available
104 BROOKHAVEN LANE
104 Brookhaven Lane, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
4684 sqft
As upon entering 104 Brookhaven Lane, a large 2-story colonial located in sought after Hopewell sub-division in East Brandywine township, you will notice the many upgrades to this 4,684 sq. ft. home.
1 Unit Available
441 E LANCASTER AVENUE
441 East Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1500 sqft
Are you looking for an apartment you can call home?2nd Floor Unit in Building. Pet Free Rental, No Special Programs, High Quality Tenant. Bright fresh paint and clean. 3 Bed 2 Bath Unit with Hardwood Floors Throughout, Hall Full Bath and Master Bath.
1 Unit Available
410 WASHINGTON AVE
410 Washington Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
This remarkable semi-detached twin on the East side of Downingtown is a complete remodel and going to be a fabulous place to call home. Owners are job transferring and renting to one lucky tenant.
1 Unit Available
409 N ORCHARD STREET
409 N Orchard St, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2021 sqft
Visit this home virtually. Copy & Paste this link into your browser --> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nusnDVzxKqG - Welcome to 409 N. Orchard Street in the brand new community of East Village located in Downingtown Borough.
1 Unit Available
1064 WAYNE AVENUE
1064 Wayne Avenue, South Coatesville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
35024 sqft
This is a 62+ community . . . . . . Development is known as Hampshire Town Houses on Wayne Avenge off West Chester Road in South Coatesville. This unit is a 1st floor flat.
1 Unit Available
18 KENNEDY DR
18 Kennedy Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome to 18 Kennedy Circle, located in Bell Tavern! This 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhouse in Downingtown East School District is ready for you to move into! There is a large Great Room with a gas fireplace and newly shampooed carpets.
Results within 10 miles of Thorndale
19 Units Available
Chestnut Square
201 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1120 sqft
A smoke-free community with new interiors, an elevator building, and in-unit washers and dryers. Features a courtyard with BBQ stations and fire pits. In downtown West Chester with dramatic views of The Brandywine River Valley.
13 Units Available
Thomas Meeting
279 Lindenwood Dr, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1498 sqft
Set on 47 rolling acres in the heart of beautiful Chester County, our apartments for rent in Exton, PA are conveniently located near West Chester, Malvern, Great Valley, Wayne, Paoli, and the Main Line.
10 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1004 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
48 Units Available
The Metropolitan West Chester
300 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
935 sqft
The metropolitan west chester apartments are a premier apartment complex in West Chester, PA. Our apartments feature designer contemporary kitchens and beautiful tile bathrooms.
12 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
20 Units Available
Sharples Works
300 E Evans St, West Chester, PA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,480
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1020 sqft
Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment in Downtown Chester. Units with numerous floorplans featuring stainless steel appliances, subway tile surrounds, and wood-grain flooring. Covered parking.
199 Units Available
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1443 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.
1 Unit Available
278 W Boot Rd
278 West Boot Road, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Luxury townhouse on a private drive situated on 2.5 acres of land. Minutes to Whitford and Exton regional rail stations, 30 Bypass and Route 202. This home has just been recently remodeled featuring high-end finishes throughout.
1 Unit Available
253 FLAGSTONE ROAD
253 Flagstone, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1380 sqft
Immaculate Town home in desirable Byers Station. Many upgrades and features make this the best rental value in this area, large living room, formal dining room,( can also be Rec.
1 Unit Available
1911 Cavalier Ln
1911 Cavalier Lane, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1608 sqft
Available 08/17/20 Beautiful End Unit Townhome in Windsor Ridge - Property Id: 310935 Great private end unit townhome for rent - Downingtown East School district.
1 Unit Available
310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1
310 W Lafayette St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Available Immediately in the highly desirable West Chester Borough! Bright and updated first floor apartment on a tree lined street with private entrance, rear porch and off-street parking. Spacious layout with beautiful hardwood flooring.
1 Unit Available
31 South Walnut Street - 2
31 South Walnut Street, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
900 sqft
Live in a quaint and historic one bedroom apartment in the heart of the Borough of West Chester.
