/
/
jefferson hills
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 PM
448 Apartments for rent in Jefferson Hills, PA📍
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
Clairton
24 Units Available
Heritage Hills
1250 Village Green Dr, Jefferson Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$810
1045 sqft
Leave the city behind and come home to our Apartment Excellence Award winning community.
Results within 1 mile of Jefferson Hills
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
Baldwin
49 Units Available
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$605
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clairton
1 Unit Available
810 Miller Avenue Unit 4
810 Miller Ave, Clairton, PA
1 Bedroom
$597
800 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Two bedroom, one bathroom apartment with off street parking! Grand wall to wall fireplace and bookshelf. New floors. Conveniently located near Clairton High School Stadium and on the bus-line.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clairton
1 Unit Available
810 Miller Avenue Unit 2
810 Miller Avenue, Clairton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$597
800 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment - Two bedroom, one bathroom apartment with off street parking! Conveniently located near Clairton High School Stadium and on the bus-line.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
908 Vermont Ave
908 Vermont Avenue, Glassport, PA
3 Bedrooms
$725
Spacious 3 bedroom house - Freshly renovated -3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms -Nice area and neighbors -Spacious rooms with natural lighting -Newer paint and carpet -Very close to shopping and food *All pets welcome *No Section 8 * Thank
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
943 Cypress Way
943 Cypress Way, Glassport, PA
3 Bedrooms
$775
Available 08/15/20 3 BR House/Rent - Glassport- Avail August 15 - Property Id: 126191 This three bedroom side by side duplex house features an abundance of natural light, wall to wall carpet, three bedrooms, living room, fully equipped kitchen with
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Pleasant Hills
1 Unit Available
100 Garden Gate Dr
100 Garden Drive, Pleasant Hills, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
The Atwood located in the Pleasant Hills section of Pittsburgh, PA offers residents a location that is less than 10 miles from downtown Pittsburgh.
Results within 5 miles of Jefferson Hills
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
9 Units Available
Park Place of South Park
1700 Patrick Pl, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$810
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1200 sqft
Close to South Park Game Preserve. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans featuring open living-dining space, ample storage and fully equipped kitchens. Tenants' amenities include a swimming pool, laundry and covered picnic area.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Whitehall
26 Units Available
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,200
1053 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
55 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,468
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1135 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
53 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
31 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$760
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
953 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
10 Pointview Rd Unit B
10 Pointview Road, Brentwood, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in Brentwood! The unit is in a fantastic location! 15-20 minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
2908 Brentwood Ave
2908 Brentwood Avenue, Brentwood, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Brentwood - 3 Br Single Family Home Updated! Laminate and Hardwood Floors! - This large 3 Bedroom Single Family home features new laminate flooring on the first floor, fresh paint and lots of updates! The first floor features a living room, dining
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McKeesport - White Oak
1 Unit Available
1733 Evans Ave
1733 Evans Street, McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$650
Freshly Painted Two Bedroom Home - Cozy two bedroom home in McKeesport. Recently renovated with new paint and heating system! The covered back porch opens up into a beautiful shaded yard. Large living room with mantle.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookline
1 Unit Available
1040 Brookline Blvd
1040 Brookline Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1040 Brookline Blvd Available 07/01/20 Brookline BLVD - Superb 2 bedroom apt right on Brookline blvd steps away from Las Palmas Tacos. Hanks hot dogs, public transportation and more.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McKeesport - White Oak
1 Unit Available
3417 Grover St
3417 Grover Street, McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$770
Large 2 bedroom apartment in McKeesport.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McKeesport - White Oak
2 Units Available
Shaw Manor Apartments
604 Shaw Avenue, McKeesport, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$599
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
Tenant is responsible for electric, water and sewage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3227859)
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2326 Worton Blvd 3
2326 Worton Boulevard, West Mifflin, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
700 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Apt - 20 min to Pittsburgh - Property Id: 129210 Recently remodeled with Fully equipped kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Munhall
1 Unit Available
4409 Superior St
4409 Superior Street, Munhall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Beautiful 2BR/1 Bath second-floor apartment in Munhall! Close to Homestead shopping center, I-376, and Pittsburgh! Property Highlights: - Eat-in kitchen - Central AC - On street parking (owner uses garage) - Washer and dryer in unit - Basement for
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
McKeesport - White Oak
1 Unit Available
1315 Patterson Ave
1315 Patterson Street, McKeesport, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1482 sqft
Large Renovated Three Bedroom Home - This three bedroom home recently received some modern upgrades including new paint and brand new refrigerator and stove. The home is extremely spacious, every room is large.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carrick
1 Unit Available
2315 Athena St
2315 Athena Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 BR / 2 Bath Townhouse in Carrick! Great Location! 15 Minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh! Property Highlights: - Hardwood floors - Central Air - Off-street parking with attached garage - First floor has garage and bathroom - Second floor has
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McKeesport - White Oak
1 Unit Available
2303 Carson Street
2303 Carson Street, McKeesport, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
Great 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in McKeesport- Garage and Yard! - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house comes fully equipped with a washer and dryer, fridge and gas range. There is a good sized basement as well as an integral garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Jefferson Hills rentals listed on Apartment List is $960.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Jefferson Hills include Clairton.
Some of the colleges located in the Jefferson Hills area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jefferson Hills from include Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, Morgantown, and South Park Township.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PAMorgantown, WVSouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PAWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WVCarnegie, PAMcKeesport, PA