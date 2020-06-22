771 Bryn Mawr Rd Unit 2B

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out this conveniently located 1BR/1 Bath the heart of the Upper Hill near Oakland! Right by the University of Pittsburgh with close proximity to plenty of restaurants, convenience stores, and more!



Property Highlights:

- New laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout

- Kitchen with gas stove and fridge

- Living room with high ceilings

- Spacious bedroom

- Abundant natural light

- Water, sewage, and trash included

- Tenants pay gas and electric

- Pets considered on case by case basis (fees may apply)

- Shared washer/dryer in basement

- Abundant on street parking



Available NOW!

Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT



(RLNE5852433)