Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

771 Bryn Mawr Rd Unit 2B

771 Bryn Mawr Rd · (833) 207-4309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

771 Bryn Mawr Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Upper Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Unit 2B · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this conveniently located 1BR/1 Bath the heart of the Upper Hill near Oakland! Right by the University of Pittsburgh with close proximity to plenty of restaurants, convenience stores, and more!

Property Highlights:
- New laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout
- Kitchen with gas stove and fridge
- Living room with high ceilings
- Spacious bedroom
- Abundant natural light
- Water, sewage, and trash included
- Tenants pay gas and electric
- Pets considered on case by case basis (fees may apply)
- Shared washer/dryer in basement
- Abundant on street parking

Available NOW!
Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT

(RLNE5852433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 771 Bryn Mawr Rd Unit 2B have any available units?
771 Bryn Mawr Rd Unit 2B has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 771 Bryn Mawr Rd Unit 2B have?
Some of 771 Bryn Mawr Rd Unit 2B's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 771 Bryn Mawr Rd Unit 2B currently offering any rent specials?
771 Bryn Mawr Rd Unit 2B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 771 Bryn Mawr Rd Unit 2B pet-friendly?
Yes, 771 Bryn Mawr Rd Unit 2B is pet friendly.
Does 771 Bryn Mawr Rd Unit 2B offer parking?
No, 771 Bryn Mawr Rd Unit 2B does not offer parking.
Does 771 Bryn Mawr Rd Unit 2B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 771 Bryn Mawr Rd Unit 2B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 771 Bryn Mawr Rd Unit 2B have a pool?
No, 771 Bryn Mawr Rd Unit 2B does not have a pool.
Does 771 Bryn Mawr Rd Unit 2B have accessible units?
No, 771 Bryn Mawr Rd Unit 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 771 Bryn Mawr Rd Unit 2B have units with dishwashers?
No, 771 Bryn Mawr Rd Unit 2B does not have units with dishwashers.
