Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

700 Ivy St Unit 4

700 Ivy St · (833) 207-4309
Location

700 Ivy St, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Shadyside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Check out this ideally located and furnished 3BR/1Bath apartment in the heart of Shadyside! Just a block from Walnut St and close to S Negley, and Fifth Ave., this apartment gives you easy access to plenty of shops and restaurants as well as public transportation options. Inside, this apartment features a large eat-in kitchen, a private rooftop for grilling, and large living room that could be a third bedroom if desired!

Property Highlights:
- Furnished! (unfurnished negotiable)
- Incredibly large eat-in kitchen with dishwasher
- Private rooftop
- High ceilings with ceiling fans
- Off-street parking (based on availability, fees may apply)
- Public transportation all around ~ a bus ride from the universities and hospitals in Oakland and Downtown
- Dogs are more than welcome (refundable deposit required)
- Near plenty of great shops and restaurants
- Close to public transportation
- Near grocery stores and other conveniences
- Shared washer and dryer in basement

Available NOW!
Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5669504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Ivy St Unit 4 have any available units?
700 Ivy St Unit 4 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Ivy St Unit 4 have?
Some of 700 Ivy St Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Ivy St Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
700 Ivy St Unit 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Ivy St Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Ivy St Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 700 Ivy St Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 700 Ivy St Unit 4 does offer parking.
Does 700 Ivy St Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 Ivy St Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Ivy St Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 700 Ivy St Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 700 Ivy St Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 700 Ivy St Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Ivy St Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Ivy St Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
