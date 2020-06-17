700 Ivy St Unit 4

Amenities
Check out this ideally located and furnished 3BR/1Bath apartment in the heart of Shadyside! Just a block from Walnut St and close to S Negley, and Fifth Ave., this apartment gives you easy access to plenty of shops and restaurants as well as public transportation options. Inside, this apartment features a large eat-in kitchen, a private rooftop for grilling, and large living room that could be a third bedroom if desired!
Property Highlights:
- Furnished! (unfurnished negotiable)
- Incredibly large eat-in kitchen with dishwasher
- Private rooftop
- High ceilings with ceiling fans
- Off-street parking (based on availability, fees may apply)
- Public transportation all around ~ a bus ride from the universities and hospitals in Oakland and Downtown
- Dogs are more than welcome (refundable deposit required)
- Near plenty of great shops and restaurants
- Close to public transportation
- Near grocery stores and other conveniences
- Shared washer and dryer in basement
Available NOW!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5669504)