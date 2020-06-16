All apartments in Pittsburgh
6549 Northumberland Street
Last updated March 9 2020 at 3:40 PM

6549 Northumberland Street

6549 Northumberland Street · (412) 521-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6549 Northumberland Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Squirrel Hill North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
** Available January, 2020 **

Charming Squirrel Hill living on the first floor of a very large three story house. It feels like coming home to your own house because of the private front door access with exclusive use of the huge front porch! (the other 2 tenants enter on the right side of the building). Original wood floors and moldings. High ceilings. Lots of natural light. Spacious rooms. 2 big bedrooms, huge living room, dining room, galley kitchen. Basement laundry and secure storage room.

1-year lease preferred, but short term lease is available (ends either May 31 or June 30) for 1-time fee of $200.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6549 Northumberland Street have any available units?
6549 Northumberland Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 6549 Northumberland Street have?
Some of 6549 Northumberland Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6549 Northumberland Street currently offering any rent specials?
6549 Northumberland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6549 Northumberland Street pet-friendly?
No, 6549 Northumberland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 6549 Northumberland Street offer parking?
No, 6549 Northumberland Street does not offer parking.
Does 6549 Northumberland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6549 Northumberland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6549 Northumberland Street have a pool?
No, 6549 Northumberland Street does not have a pool.
Does 6549 Northumberland Street have accessible units?
No, 6549 Northumberland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6549 Northumberland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6549 Northumberland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
