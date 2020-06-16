6549 Northumberland Street

Amenities

** Available January, 2020 **



Charming Squirrel Hill living on the first floor of a very large three story house. It feels like coming home to your own house because of the private front door access with exclusive use of the huge front porch! (the other 2 tenants enter on the right side of the building). Original wood floors and moldings. High ceilings. Lots of natural light. Spacious rooms. 2 big bedrooms, huge living room, dining room, galley kitchen. Basement laundry and secure storage room.



1-year lease preferred, but short term lease is available (ends either May 31 or June 30) for 1-time fee of $200.00