Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

575 Neeb Street

575 Neeb Street · (800) 963-1280
Location

575 Neeb Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Greenfield

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 575 Neeb Street · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1414 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Right off parkway, great neighborhood of Greenfield - This beautiful three bedroom rustic house is a perfect place to call your home. Freshly painted, new kitchen with new dishwasher and fridge, updated bathroom and just old world charm that you can't always find!

LEASE TERMS
- $1350 per month, Minimum 12 month lease
- Must prove Income with two recent pay stubs (3x amount of rent)
- $40 application fee applies for credit/background check for each person over 18
- Approved application, signed lease & first full month rent will hold the unit
- Security deposit (equal to one months rent) is due before move in
- Tenant responsible for all utilities

Link to application is below:
https://arbors.appfolio.com/listings/detail/d5ec1464-9644-4835-92b7-d02df51285b7

Link to video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4D_VgaNbpI&t=1s

Catherine Nedley, Catherinen@arbors.com or 412-246-9209

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5629203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 Neeb Street have any available units?
575 Neeb Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 575 Neeb Street have?
Some of 575 Neeb Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 Neeb Street currently offering any rent specials?
575 Neeb Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 Neeb Street pet-friendly?
No, 575 Neeb Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 575 Neeb Street offer parking?
No, 575 Neeb Street does not offer parking.
Does 575 Neeb Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 575 Neeb Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 Neeb Street have a pool?
No, 575 Neeb Street does not have a pool.
Does 575 Neeb Street have accessible units?
No, 575 Neeb Street does not have accessible units.
Does 575 Neeb Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 575 Neeb Street has units with dishwashers.
