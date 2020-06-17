575 Neeb Street

Amenities
Right off parkway, great neighborhood of Greenfield - This beautiful three bedroom rustic house is a perfect place to call your home. Freshly painted, new kitchen with new dishwasher and fridge, updated bathroom and just old world charm that you can't always find!
LEASE TERMS
- $1350 per month, Minimum 12 month lease
- Must prove Income with two recent pay stubs (3x amount of rent)
- $40 application fee applies for credit/background check for each person over 18
- Approved application, signed lease & first full month rent will hold the unit
- Security deposit (equal to one months rent) is due before move in
- Tenant responsible for all utilities
Link to application is below:
https://arbors.appfolio.com/listings/detail/d5ec1464-9644-4835-92b7-d02df51285b7
Link to video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4D_VgaNbpI&t=1s
Catherine Nedley, Catherinen@arbors.com or 412-246-9209
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5629203)