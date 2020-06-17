575 Neeb Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Right off parkway, great neighborhood of Greenfield - This beautiful three bedroom rustic house is a perfect place to call your home. Freshly painted, new kitchen with new dishwasher and fridge, updated bathroom and just old world charm that you can't always find!



LEASE TERMS

- $1350 per month, Minimum 12 month lease

- Must prove Income with two recent pay stubs (3x amount of rent)

- $40 application fee applies for credit/background check for each person over 18

- Approved application, signed lease & first full month rent will hold the unit

- Security deposit (equal to one months rent) is due before move in

- Tenant responsible for all utilities



Link to application is below:

https://arbors.appfolio.com/listings/detail/d5ec1464-9644-4835-92b7-d02df51285b7



Link to video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4D_VgaNbpI&t=1s



Catherine Nedley, Catherinen@arbors.com or 412-246-9209



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5629203)