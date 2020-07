Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher coffee bar extra storage refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar

Spacious one bedroom apartment is ready for immediate occupancy in this well maintained secure building located on Bus line and so convenient to Universities, Hospitals and Downtown Pittsburgh and Just a walk away from coffee shops, dining and walking trails in Highland Park. Owner pays all utilities except for electric, cable and phone and coin-op clothes washers and dryers in basement along with additional storage for tenants. Credit application required.