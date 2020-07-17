All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

5232 1/2 Natrona Way

5232 1/2 Natrona Way · (412) 904-1083
Location

5232 1/2 Natrona Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Upper Lawrenceville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5232 1/2 Natrona Way · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
5232 1/2 Natrona Way Available 08/01/20 Three Bedroom One Bath Home Available in Upper Lawrenceville! - Newly renovated three bedroom one bathroom home in the heart of Lawrenceville. New flooring throughout the entire apartment. Brand new appliances including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer. Full bathroom on the second floor with walk in shower. Fenced in backyard area. Just steps away from great restaurants, bars, and fun in Lawrenceville!

Street Parking Only.

Rent- $1650 (No Utilities Included)
$30 Application Fee- Background and Credit Check Required.

To schedule a tour please contact-
Corey@rivaridge.biz 330-540-8143

www.rivaridge.biz

(RLNE5861891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5232 1/2 Natrona Way have any available units?
5232 1/2 Natrona Way has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5232 1/2 Natrona Way have?
Some of 5232 1/2 Natrona Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5232 1/2 Natrona Way currently offering any rent specials?
5232 1/2 Natrona Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5232 1/2 Natrona Way pet-friendly?
No, 5232 1/2 Natrona Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 5232 1/2 Natrona Way offer parking?
No, 5232 1/2 Natrona Way does not offer parking.
Does 5232 1/2 Natrona Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5232 1/2 Natrona Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5232 1/2 Natrona Way have a pool?
No, 5232 1/2 Natrona Way does not have a pool.
Does 5232 1/2 Natrona Way have accessible units?
No, 5232 1/2 Natrona Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5232 1/2 Natrona Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5232 1/2 Natrona Way has units with dishwashers.
