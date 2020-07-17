Amenities

5232 1/2 Natrona Way Available 08/01/20 Three Bedroom One Bath Home Available in Upper Lawrenceville! - Newly renovated three bedroom one bathroom home in the heart of Lawrenceville. New flooring throughout the entire apartment. Brand new appliances including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer. Full bathroom on the second floor with walk in shower. Fenced in backyard area. Just steps away from great restaurants, bars, and fun in Lawrenceville!



Street Parking Only.



Rent- $1650 (No Utilities Included)

$30 Application Fee- Background and Credit Check Required.



To schedule a tour please contact-

Corey@rivaridge.biz 330-540-8143



www.rivaridge.biz



