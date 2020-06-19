Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

50 Mt Oliver Available 08/01/21 Available August 2021 - 3 Bedroom Home w/ Beautiful Back Patio and Fenced in Yard! - Available August 2021 - 3 Bedroom Home w/ Beautiful Back Patio! (not pictured)- This charming 3 bedroom home has lots of character, brought to life with decorative fireplaces and up a quaint back patio area. Conveniently located on the bus line, this property has easy access to the rest of the Pittsburgh area. Plus, stainless steel appliances including a washer and dryer in the unit.



*Tenants responsible for all utilities *



PETS acceptable with one months rent refundable security deposit and additional monthly fee



For more information or to set up a showing, call/text us via 412.212.7101!



QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-MUST pass a background check

-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in

-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program

-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/



EHO



(RLNE3729770)