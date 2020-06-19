All apartments in Pittsburgh
50 Mt Oliver

50 Mount Oliver Street · (412) 212-7101
Location

50 Mount Oliver Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Southside Slopes

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
50 Mt Oliver Available 08/01/21 Available August 2021 - 3 Bedroom Home w/ Beautiful Back Patio and Fenced in Yard! - Available August 2021 - 3 Bedroom Home w/ Beautiful Back Patio! (not pictured)- This charming 3 bedroom home has lots of character, brought to life with decorative fireplaces and up a quaint back patio area. Conveniently located on the bus line, this property has easy access to the rest of the Pittsburgh area. Plus, stainless steel appliances including a washer and dryer in the unit.

*Tenants responsible for all utilities *

PETS acceptable with one months rent refundable security deposit and additional monthly fee

For more information or to set up a showing, call/text us via 412.212.7101!

QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/

EHO

(RLNE3729770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Mt Oliver have any available units?
50 Mt Oliver doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Mt Oliver have?
Some of 50 Mt Oliver's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Mt Oliver currently offering any rent specials?
50 Mt Oliver isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Mt Oliver pet-friendly?
No, 50 Mt Oliver is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 50 Mt Oliver offer parking?
No, 50 Mt Oliver does not offer parking.
Does 50 Mt Oliver have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Mt Oliver offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Mt Oliver have a pool?
No, 50 Mt Oliver does not have a pool.
Does 50 Mt Oliver have accessible units?
No, 50 Mt Oliver does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Mt Oliver have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Mt Oliver does not have units with dishwashers.
