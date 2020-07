Amenities

dishwasher parking furnished oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This is two bedroom condo located in the heart of Oakland, it is walking distance to all universities. Two bedrooms and One bath are on the second floor, and open living/dining area with kitchen on the bottom floor. It comes with one assigned parking space. Partially furnished with leather sofas and leather fold out futon in the living room, dining room table with 4 chairs and 2 bar stools in the kitchen nook. one off street parking spot and all outdoor maintenance. Tenant responsible for heat and electricity.