2515 Sarah St Apt 2

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated coffee bar some paid utils

Spacious newly renovated 2400 sq ft apt, with 2 large bedrooms, living room, 1 bath and huge kitchen with lots of cabinets. Private parking space.



Highlights:

- High Ceilings

- Exposed brick walls and lots of natural light

- Additional private 176 sq ft laundry with storage capacity for bikes, clothes, tools.

- Small patio and large lot for private parking.

- Handy public transportation, access to Heritage Bike Trail and Southside Marina.

- Walking distance to Southside High Tech Center, the business district, gyms, restaurants, grocery stores and coffee shops.

- Credit and references checked.

- Gas and electric paid by tenant.

- $65/mo per person for water and sewage.

- First month's rent, last month's rent and deposit are due at lease signing.

- No section 8 housing.

- No pets



