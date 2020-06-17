2515 Sarah St Apt 2

Amenities
Spacious newly renovated 2400 sq ft apt, with 2 large bedrooms, living room, 1 bath and huge kitchen with lots of cabinets. Private parking space.
Highlights:
- High Ceilings
- Exposed brick walls and lots of natural light
- Additional private 176 sq ft laundry with storage capacity for bikes, clothes, tools.
- Small patio and large lot for private parking.
- Handy public transportation, access to Heritage Bike Trail and Southside Marina.
- Walking distance to Southside High Tech Center, the business district, gyms, restaurants, grocery stores and coffee shops.
- Credit and references checked.
- Gas and electric paid by tenant.
- $65/mo per person for water and sewage.
- First month's rent, last month's rent and deposit are due at lease signing.
- No section 8 housing.
- No pets
