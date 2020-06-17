All apartments in Pittsburgh
2515 Sarah St Apt 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2515 Sarah St Apt 2

2515 Sarah Street · (833) 207-4309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2515 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Flats

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Apt 2 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Spacious newly renovated 2400 sq ft apt, with 2 large bedrooms, living room, 1 bath and huge kitchen with lots of cabinets. Private parking space.

Highlights:
- High Ceilings
- Exposed brick walls and lots of natural light
- Additional private 176 sq ft laundry with storage capacity for bikes, clothes, tools.
- Small patio and large lot for private parking.
- Handy public transportation, access to Heritage Bike Trail and Southside Marina.
- Walking distance to Southside High Tech Center, the business district, gyms, restaurants, grocery stores and coffee shops.
- Credit and references checked.
- Gas and electric paid by tenant.
- $65/mo per person for water and sewage.
- First month's rent, last month's rent and deposit are due at lease signing.
- No section 8 housing.
- No pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5569421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 Sarah St Apt 2 have any available units?
2515 Sarah St Apt 2 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 Sarah St Apt 2 have?
Some of 2515 Sarah St Apt 2's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 Sarah St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Sarah St Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 Sarah St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2515 Sarah St Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 2515 Sarah St Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2515 Sarah St Apt 2 does offer parking.
Does 2515 Sarah St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 Sarah St Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 Sarah St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 2515 Sarah St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2515 Sarah St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 2515 Sarah St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 Sarah St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 Sarah St Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
