Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

The home with the million dollar view of the city! If you are looking for a rental that is minutes from all the city has to offer, look no further than 22 Magdalene Street! This home contains 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a spacious loft on the top level of the home along with two private decks to enjoy the view of the city! Additionally, utilize an updated kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, washer/dryer on the property, and new carpet that will be installed prior to moving in!