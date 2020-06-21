All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:08 PM

1525 S Negley

1525 South Negley Avenue · (412) 521-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1525 South Negley Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Squirrel Hill North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning apartment located in the Heart of Squirrel Hill near the corner of Aylesboro and S Negley.- 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with garage parking Light Bright and Airy 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment many period details remain in place. Spacious living room with decorative fireplace, sunroom/den, large dining room with window seat and built in Hutch. Updated kitchen and bath, comfortable sized bedrooms all this with a private balcony too! Detached Garage. Walk to Universities, Shops, Restaurants. Easy access to Hospitals, Squirrel Hill, Shadyside, Oakland, Bakery Square and Downtown and Public Transportation. Sepertate Washer/Dryer for the unit and extra storage in building. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 S Negley have any available units?
1525 S Negley has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 S Negley have?
Some of 1525 S Negley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 S Negley currently offering any rent specials?
1525 S Negley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 S Negley pet-friendly?
No, 1525 S Negley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 1525 S Negley offer parking?
Yes, 1525 S Negley does offer parking.
Does 1525 S Negley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 S Negley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 S Negley have a pool?
No, 1525 S Negley does not have a pool.
Does 1525 S Negley have accessible units?
No, 1525 S Negley does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 S Negley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 S Negley has units with dishwashers.
