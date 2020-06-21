1525 S Negley

Amenities

Stunning apartment located in the Heart of Squirrel Hill near the corner of Aylesboro and S Negley.- 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with garage parking Light Bright and Airy 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment many period details remain in place. Spacious living room with decorative fireplace, sunroom/den, large dining room with window seat and built in Hutch. Updated kitchen and bath, comfortable sized bedrooms all this with a private balcony too! Detached Garage. Walk to Universities, Shops, Restaurants. Easy access to Hospitals, Squirrel Hill, Shadyside, Oakland, Bakery Square and Downtown and Public Transportation. Sepertate Washer/Dryer for the unit and extra storage in building. NO PETS.