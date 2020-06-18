1319 Sarah St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Available 08/01/20 Convenient yet private 4BR/2 Bath home in the heart of the Southside Flats! This large house gives everyone plenty of personal space with four similarly-sized bedrooms, a private back patio, fully equipped eat-in kitchen, and much more. Plenty of restaurants, bars, shops nearby and also close to Downtown and Oakland!



Property Highlights:

- Two fully renovated bathrooms with showers

- Four large bedrooms with abundant closet space

- Modern kitchen with appliances

- Washer and dryer in-unit

- Woodwork with decorative fireplaces throughout

- Exposed brick

- Large living and Dinning room

- On street parking

- Private back patio for grilling

- Easy walking/biking distance to downtown and near bus stops

- Tenants pay all utilities



Available August 1st, 2020!

Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT



No Pets Allowed



