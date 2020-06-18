All apartments in Pittsburgh
1319 Sarah St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1319 Sarah St

1319 Sarah Street · (833) 207-4309
Location

1319 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Flats

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2200 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Available 08/01/20 Convenient yet private 4BR/2 Bath home in the heart of the Southside Flats! This large house gives everyone plenty of personal space with four similarly-sized bedrooms, a private back patio, fully equipped eat-in kitchen, and much more. Plenty of restaurants, bars, shops nearby and also close to Downtown and Oakland!

Property Highlights:
- Two fully renovated bathrooms with showers
- Four large bedrooms with abundant closet space
- Modern kitchen with appliances
- Washer and dryer in-unit
- Woodwork with decorative fireplaces throughout
- Exposed brick
- Large living and Dinning room
- On street parking
- Private back patio for grilling
- Easy walking/biking distance to downtown and near bus stops
- Tenants pay all utilities

Available August 1st, 2020!
No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5645096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 Sarah St have any available units?
1319 Sarah St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 Sarah St have?
Some of 1319 Sarah St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 Sarah St currently offering any rent specials?
1319 Sarah St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 Sarah St pet-friendly?
No, 1319 Sarah St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 1319 Sarah St offer parking?
No, 1319 Sarah St does not offer parking.
Does 1319 Sarah St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1319 Sarah St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 Sarah St have a pool?
No, 1319 Sarah St does not have a pool.
Does 1319 Sarah St have accessible units?
No, 1319 Sarah St does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 Sarah St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1319 Sarah St does not have units with dishwashers.
