573 Shooktown Rd Available 08/01/20 Nicely Maintained 3BR-1BA Ranch in Upper Mt Bethel Twp of Bangor! - A $50 DISCOUNT OFF THE RENTAL AMOUNT IS OFFERED TO TENANTS WHO PAY ON OR BEFORE 5? ?PM ON THE 1ST OF EVERY MONTH!



3 bedroom 1 Full Bath Ranch in Upper Mt Bethel Township of Bangor! Features include large Eat-in Kitchen with Plenty of Cabinet Space. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Full Basement that spans the length of the house. Lower Level Washer/Dryer. Side Deck, 1 Car Detached Garage, & Stream that lines the Rear of the Property.



No Cats Allowed



