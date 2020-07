Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This end unit condominium nestled in a private gated community offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, one car garage, laundry on 2nd floor, nice deck, washer, dryer & refrigerator are included. One months rent 1.5 months security. NO PETS!!!!!!!! Please provide a rental application, credit report and proof of income. Tenants pay all utilities, Owner pays condo fee which included trash along with snow removal and lawn maintenance. Tenants are flexible on a move in date.