7323 SYCAMORE AVENUE

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome to this 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms Renovated Twin Home located in the Lamott Section of Elkins Park. As you enter your new home, you are greeted by the enclosed ceramic tiled porch that leads into the large living room with original hardwood floors that have been polished and is complimented with a fireplace mantle for decoration. As you head towards the kitchen area you admire the dining area space and can imagine your dining room set in place and all of the dinners you will enjoy. Your jaw drops and mouth waters as you enter into the spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinetry space and quartz countertop. The kitchen is equipped with stove, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher for convenience. Right off the kitchen is the laundry room with a half bath. Next you head into the basement and really like the ceiling height and amount of storage space. You decide to go out back to check out the back yard and WOW look how BIG your back yard is with a shed for additional storage for your lawn equipment to maintain your back yard. So far you are really excited with the tour and head upstairs to checkout the bedrooms. Once upstairs, you notice the laminate hardwood flooring through out the hallway and bedrooms. You enter into your main bedroom and really like how spacious the bedroom is with ample closet space. Next you head into bedroom 2 and like it. Then you step into the bathroom next and really admire the tiled floors, tiled tub walls and the vanity which completes the bathroom. Afterwards you head into Bedroom 3 and like it too. You decide to take one more tour and notice that there are LED lighting , Ceiling Fans, the closets have lighting for when selecting what to wear, and you notice the wall unit for cooling throughout the hot days. This completes your tour and you are extremely happy that you came to visit and decide to hurry and apply before anyone else does. This home is in the Cheltenham Township School District, conveniently located within close proximity to major highways, shopping centers, stores, and restaurants. Schedule to to see now and submit your application today.