Norristown, PA
Colonial Pines
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:53 AM

Colonial Pines

1815 Pine Street · (610) 756-0805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1815 Pine Street, Norristown, PA 19401

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 10 Hamilton Street Apt HB03 · Avail. Aug 1

$800

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Colonial Pines.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
carpet
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Quiet… convenient… intimate (just 18 units)… and ideally located in Montgomery County! Surrounded by private single homes, but located at a SEPTA bus stop, and less than 10 minutes from the Plymouth Meeting and King of Prussia malls, and 5 minutes from the Blue Route and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Colonial Pines offers one and two-bedroom apartments with tile baths, and abundant closet space. Wall-to-wall carpet is featured in some units, while others enjoy the classic touch of hardwood floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colonial Pines have any available units?
Colonial Pines has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norristown, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norristown Rent Report.
What amenities does Colonial Pines have?
Some of Colonial Pines's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colonial Pines currently offering any rent specials?
Colonial Pines is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colonial Pines pet-friendly?
Yes, Colonial Pines is pet friendly.
Does Colonial Pines offer parking?
Yes, Colonial Pines offers parking.
Does Colonial Pines have units with washers and dryers?
No, Colonial Pines does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Colonial Pines have a pool?
No, Colonial Pines does not have a pool.
Does Colonial Pines have accessible units?
No, Colonial Pines does not have accessible units.
Does Colonial Pines have units with dishwashers?
No, Colonial Pines does not have units with dishwashers.
