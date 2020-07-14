Amenities
Quiet… convenient… intimate (just 18 units)… and ideally located in Montgomery County! Surrounded by private single homes, but located at a SEPTA bus stop, and less than 10 minutes from the Plymouth Meeting and King of Prussia malls, and 5 minutes from the Blue Route and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Colonial Pines offers one and two-bedroom apartments with tile baths, and abundant closet space. Wall-to-wall carpet is featured in some units, while others enjoy the classic touch of hardwood floors.