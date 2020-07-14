Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Quiet… convenient… intimate (just 18 units)… and ideally located in Montgomery County! Surrounded by private single homes, but located at a SEPTA bus stop, and less than 10 minutes from the Plymouth Meeting and King of Prussia malls, and 5 minutes from the Blue Route and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Colonial Pines offers one and two-bedroom apartments with tile baths, and abundant closet space. Wall-to-wall carpet is featured in some units, while others enjoy the classic touch of hardwood floors.