633 GERMANTOWN PIKE

Corner traffic light high visibility brand new elevator serviced office building suitable for professional or medical use. Over 15,000 cars per day. 32 parking spaces. Winter 2020 completion. Available for lease 6400 square feet for $16,000 per month or 3200 square feet for $8,000 per month or 1600 square feet for $4,000 per month. All plus utilities and CAM. First and 2nd floor can be divided into roughly 1600 square foot units.Tenant signage.Hardwood floored lobby with key fob security system. Highly visible location near the turnpike and Blue Route Public transportation at property. Located in Lafayette Hill's town center just 5 minutes to Chestnut Hill. Landlord is a Pa licensed real estate broker.