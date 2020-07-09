All apartments in Montgomery County
633 GERMANTOWN PIKE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:39 PM

633 GERMANTOWN PIKE

633 Germantown Pike · (866) 677-6937
Location

633 Germantown Pike, Montgomery County, PA 19444

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
elevator
key fob access
lobby
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
key fob access
lobby
Corner traffic light high visibility brand new elevator serviced office building suitable for professional or medical use. Over 15,000 cars per day. 32 parking spaces. Winter 2020 completion. Available for lease 6400 square feet for $16,000 per month or 3200 square feet for $8,000 per month or 1600 square feet for $4,000 per month. All plus utilities and CAM. First and 2nd floor can be divided into roughly 1600 square foot units.Tenant signage.Hardwood floored lobby with key fob security system. Highly visible location near the turnpike and Blue Route Public transportation at property. Located in Lafayette Hill's town center just 5 minutes to Chestnut Hill. Landlord is a Pa licensed real estate broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 GERMANTOWN PIKE have any available units?
633 GERMANTOWN PIKE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 633 GERMANTOWN PIKE have?
Some of 633 GERMANTOWN PIKE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 GERMANTOWN PIKE currently offering any rent specials?
633 GERMANTOWN PIKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 GERMANTOWN PIKE pet-friendly?
No, 633 GERMANTOWN PIKE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 633 GERMANTOWN PIKE offer parking?
Yes, 633 GERMANTOWN PIKE offers parking.
Does 633 GERMANTOWN PIKE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 GERMANTOWN PIKE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 GERMANTOWN PIKE have a pool?
No, 633 GERMANTOWN PIKE does not have a pool.
Does 633 GERMANTOWN PIKE have accessible units?
No, 633 GERMANTOWN PIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 633 GERMANTOWN PIKE have units with dishwashers?
No, 633 GERMANTOWN PIKE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 633 GERMANTOWN PIKE have units with air conditioning?
No, 633 GERMANTOWN PIKE does not have units with air conditioning.
