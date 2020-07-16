All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:49 PM

33 CHANCERY COURT

33 Chancery Court · (215) 646-9511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

33 Chancery Court, Montgomery County, PA 18964

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1733 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
tennis court
Welcome to this gorgeous home in the highly desired 55+ community of Lionsgate. Living here makes you feel like you live in a resort with all of the community amenities featuring a pool, tennis courts, shuffle board, fitness center, walking trails and a clubhouse available for gatherings. Enter this home into the vaulted living room which is warmed by a gas fireplace and has sliding doors to the beautiful sunroom where you can enjoy your morning coffee. Hardwood flooring flows from the foyer into the living room and thru the dining room that is enhanced with wainscoting. Entertaining and cooking will be a breeze in your large kitchen featuring tons of countertops and cabinetry and is open to the rest of the living area. This very versatile floor plan features double glass french doors open into the den or bedroom that features an ensuite bathroom. A second bedroom or den is also on this floor also featuring an ensuite bathroom and large walk-in closet. Just past the kitchen, there is a laundry room that leads to the two (2) car garage which is attached and equipped with an extra storage area. Upstairs leads you to a spacious loft which is ideal for a bedroom, guest room or study, with additional storage area or large closet. This immaculate home has been completely freshly painted and features custom hardwood floors, new granite countertops, sink and faucet in the kitchen, all new bathroom faucets, many upgraded lighting fixtures and a recently updated HVAC system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 CHANCERY COURT have any available units?
33 CHANCERY COURT has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 CHANCERY COURT have?
Some of 33 CHANCERY COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 CHANCERY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
33 CHANCERY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 CHANCERY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 33 CHANCERY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 33 CHANCERY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 33 CHANCERY COURT offers parking.
Does 33 CHANCERY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 CHANCERY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 CHANCERY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 33 CHANCERY COURT has a pool.
Does 33 CHANCERY COURT have accessible units?
No, 33 CHANCERY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 33 CHANCERY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 CHANCERY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 CHANCERY COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 33 CHANCERY COURT has units with air conditioning.
