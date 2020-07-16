33 CHANCERY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool shuffle board garage tennis court

Welcome to this gorgeous home in the highly desired 55+ community of Lionsgate. Living here makes you feel like you live in a resort with all of the community amenities featuring a pool, tennis courts, shuffle board, fitness center, walking trails and a clubhouse available for gatherings. Enter this home into the vaulted living room which is warmed by a gas fireplace and has sliding doors to the beautiful sunroom where you can enjoy your morning coffee. Hardwood flooring flows from the foyer into the living room and thru the dining room that is enhanced with wainscoting. Entertaining and cooking will be a breeze in your large kitchen featuring tons of countertops and cabinetry and is open to the rest of the living area. This very versatile floor plan features double glass french doors open into the den or bedroom that features an ensuite bathroom. A second bedroom or den is also on this floor also featuring an ensuite bathroom and large walk-in closet. Just past the kitchen, there is a laundry room that leads to the two (2) car garage which is attached and equipped with an extra storage area. Upstairs leads you to a spacious loft which is ideal for a bedroom, guest room or study, with additional storage area or large closet. This immaculate home has been completely freshly painted and features custom hardwood floors, new granite countertops, sink and faucet in the kitchen, all new bathroom faucets, many upgraded lighting fixtures and a recently updated HVAC system.