Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

308 Manor Rd Rear UNIT

308 Manor Road · (215) 247-5000
Location

308 Manor Road, Montgomery County, PA 19444

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,785

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Lovely 2 bed/1 bath Wissahickon Schist Stone carriage house with cedar shake roof nestled on 5.5 acres available to rent. This home is loaded with Green living features, including hardwood floors throughout that were freshly coated with OSMO, a German plant based floor sealer that feels like you're walking on leather! Kitchen was just renovated and features new fridge, stove, microwave and quartz counter tops with undermount sink as well as an extra large pantry area. Living room is large and open to the kitchen and bedrooms with a skylight in the center and door to the beautiful private backyard. Extra large bathroom with jockey medicine cabinet, original tile, spacious tub with oxygenated shower head and Robert Morris leaf pattern wall paper. There are several built-in shelves throughout the unit. Radiator heat from a high efficiency (98%) Buderus boiler with individual heating controls on all cast iron radiators. Home also features Rinnai on-demand water heater, high R-value soybean based spray foam insulation in the attic, recycled cellulose in existing walls and floor, light tubes throughout. You have access to the yard behind you exclusively and have access to the rest of the grounds for walking and exercising which has high biophilia scores for the abundance of old growth trees and native plantings, wildlife, gardens and beautiful views, in addition to tick boxes throughout the property that reduce the risk of tick exposure by 98%. Laundry facilities are located in the basement of the main house for your use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Manor Rd Rear UNIT have any available units?
308 Manor Rd Rear UNIT has a unit available for $1,785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 308 Manor Rd Rear UNIT have?
Some of 308 Manor Rd Rear UNIT's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Manor Rd Rear UNIT currently offering any rent specials?
308 Manor Rd Rear UNIT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Manor Rd Rear UNIT pet-friendly?
No, 308 Manor Rd Rear UNIT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 308 Manor Rd Rear UNIT offer parking?
No, 308 Manor Rd Rear UNIT does not offer parking.
Does 308 Manor Rd Rear UNIT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Manor Rd Rear UNIT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Manor Rd Rear UNIT have a pool?
No, 308 Manor Rd Rear UNIT does not have a pool.
Does 308 Manor Rd Rear UNIT have accessible units?
No, 308 Manor Rd Rear UNIT does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Manor Rd Rear UNIT have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Manor Rd Rear UNIT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Manor Rd Rear UNIT have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Manor Rd Rear UNIT does not have units with air conditioning.
