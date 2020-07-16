308 Manor Rd Rear UNIT

Amenities

Lovely 2 bed/1 bath Wissahickon Schist Stone carriage house with cedar shake roof nestled on 5.5 acres available to rent. This home is loaded with Green living features, including hardwood floors throughout that were freshly coated with OSMO, a German plant based floor sealer that feels like you're walking on leather! Kitchen was just renovated and features new fridge, stove, microwave and quartz counter tops with undermount sink as well as an extra large pantry area. Living room is large and open to the kitchen and bedrooms with a skylight in the center and door to the beautiful private backyard. Extra large bathroom with jockey medicine cabinet, original tile, spacious tub with oxygenated shower head and Robert Morris leaf pattern wall paper. There are several built-in shelves throughout the unit. Radiator heat from a high efficiency (98%) Buderus boiler with individual heating controls on all cast iron radiators. Home also features Rinnai on-demand water heater, high R-value soybean based spray foam insulation in the attic, recycled cellulose in existing walls and floor, light tubes throughout. You have access to the yard behind you exclusively and have access to the rest of the grounds for walking and exercising which has high biophilia scores for the abundance of old growth trees and native plantings, wildlife, gardens and beautiful views, in addition to tick boxes throughout the property that reduce the risk of tick exposure by 98%. Laundry facilities are located in the basement of the main house for your use.