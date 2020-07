Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This newly renovated ranch on 2 acres is just minutes away from Evansburg State Park and highly sought-after Skippack. This Cozy Home includes hardwood floors throughout. Walk into the great room with a dining area that leads into with a stunning new kitchen that includes granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. There is also an Enclosed Breezeway off the Kitchen which is ideal for Outdoor Dining or Entertaining. Three Bedrooms and Beautiful new bathroom completes the main floor. Full Basement that is partially finished for additional living space, there is a separate laundry room and plenty of space for storage/work room. It includes a large 2 car attached Garage. Located in highly ranked North Penn school district.