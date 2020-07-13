All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:40 PM

156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE

156 Green Valley Circle · (610) 349-6251
Location

156 Green Valley Circle, Montgomery County, PA 19025

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1980 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Come see this hard to find 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in Dresher Brooke community !! Situated in a great location this cul-de-sac home has many upgrades including: upgraded kitchen cabinets, Corian countertop on large kitchen island, laminated glass backsplash, newer appliances, kitchen pantry, family room gas fireplace with custom woodwork and mantel, thick gym style inlaid hardwood floors throughout main level, large double wide deck off kitchen with custom steps to lower level; . The second floor master bedroom features 12' vaulted ceiling, two closets ( one walk-in) , double windows overlooking the golf course, ensuite bath with jacuzzi tub and shower. Three additional bedrooms , a shared hall bath, and Laundry area complete this level. Home offers lots of potential, come put your finishing touches on this diamond in the rough . Conveniently located within a few minutes of PA Turnpike, Willow Grove Mall, grocery stores, shopping center, and Wawa. Upper Dublin school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE have any available units?
156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE have?
Some of 156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
