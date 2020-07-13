156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Come see this hard to find 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in Dresher Brooke community !! Situated in a great location this cul-de-sac home has many upgrades including: upgraded kitchen cabinets, Corian countertop on large kitchen island, laminated glass backsplash, newer appliances, kitchen pantry, family room gas fireplace with custom woodwork and mantel, thick gym style inlaid hardwood floors throughout main level, large double wide deck off kitchen with custom steps to lower level; . The second floor master bedroom features 12' vaulted ceiling, two closets ( one walk-in) , double windows overlooking the golf course, ensuite bath with jacuzzi tub and shower. Three additional bedrooms , a shared hall bath, and Laundry area complete this level. Home offers lots of potential, come put your finishing touches on this diamond in the rough . Conveniently located within a few minutes of PA Turnpike, Willow Grove Mall, grocery stores, shopping center, and Wawa. Upper Dublin school district.