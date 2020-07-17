All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:49 AM

106 SKIPPACK CREEK ROAD

106 Skippack Creek Road · (215) 723-4150
Location

106 Skippack Creek Road, Montgomery County, PA 18964

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2126 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
Talk about peace and tranquility! This private setting offers beautiful landscaping, rustic setting backs up to wooded area. This unique Cape Cod features large open living room with stone fireplace that can be used/dining room and gourmet kitchen with sliding doors to a large newly painted deck. There are 2 bedrooms on the first floor with a full bath. The second floor features a Master suite, family room/den with stone fireplace that can be used, 10' of hallway closet, large master bedroom, upgraded master bathroom with vanity, walk in tile shower, additional make up vanity and walk in closet. Basement is unfinished but is great for game room, includes pool table and ping pong table, work shop, has stall shower, sink and great storage. Bilco doors grant easy access to basement. Laundry in basement. Back patio is ideal for summer picnics. Additional garage and barn for car enthusiast. This property has a large yard and lots of flowerbeds, for an additional $150.00 per month Landlord will take of mowing, flowerbeds and snow plowing 4" or more in main part of driveway. Both out buildings included, long shed and barn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 14 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 SKIPPACK CREEK ROAD have any available units?
106 SKIPPACK CREEK ROAD has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 SKIPPACK CREEK ROAD have?
Some of 106 SKIPPACK CREEK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 SKIPPACK CREEK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
106 SKIPPACK CREEK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 SKIPPACK CREEK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 106 SKIPPACK CREEK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 106 SKIPPACK CREEK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 106 SKIPPACK CREEK ROAD offers parking.
Does 106 SKIPPACK CREEK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 SKIPPACK CREEK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 SKIPPACK CREEK ROAD have a pool?
No, 106 SKIPPACK CREEK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 106 SKIPPACK CREEK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 106 SKIPPACK CREEK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 106 SKIPPACK CREEK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 SKIPPACK CREEK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 SKIPPACK CREEK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 SKIPPACK CREEK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
