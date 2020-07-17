106 SKIPPACK CREEK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool table garage

Talk about peace and tranquility! This private setting offers beautiful landscaping, rustic setting backs up to wooded area. This unique Cape Cod features large open living room with stone fireplace that can be used/dining room and gourmet kitchen with sliding doors to a large newly painted deck. There are 2 bedrooms on the first floor with a full bath. The second floor features a Master suite, family room/den with stone fireplace that can be used, 10' of hallway closet, large master bedroom, upgraded master bathroom with vanity, walk in tile shower, additional make up vanity and walk in closet. Basement is unfinished but is great for game room, includes pool table and ping pong table, work shop, has stall shower, sink and great storage. Bilco doors grant easy access to basement. Laundry in basement. Back patio is ideal for summer picnics. Additional garage and barn for car enthusiast. This property has a large yard and lots of flowerbeds, for an additional $150.00 per month Landlord will take of mowing, flowerbeds and snow plowing 4" or more in main part of driveway. Both out buildings included, long shed and barn.