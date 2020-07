Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Property FURNISHED! Here's your chance to rent an end unit townhouse w great yard space in Southern Lehigh's desirable Waterford Court development. Three floors of living space. Modern kitchen w breakfast bar and tile floor, back splash and outdoor access to deck. Dining room, living room and kitchen are on the main floor. Family room w access to backyard on lower level. Master bedroom w walk in closet and master bath w soaking tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms and another full bath on third level. Appliances and televisions on walls included. Tenant pays utilities. Available September 2020.