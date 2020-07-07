All apartments in King of Prussia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

422 Bluebuff Rd

422 Blue Bluff Road · No Longer Available
Location

422 Blue Bluff Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upper Merion 3 bedroom rancher with central air $2000/month - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath rancher located on a cul-de-sac featuring many upgrades throughout. Convenient to KOP Mall, trains, Schuykill River trail, and more. Renovated kithchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, appliances and gas cooking. Modern bath! Spacious living room with nice flooring throughout. Great rear yard with patio and shed for extra storage needs. New heat and central air! Laundry area with washer and dryer included.

(RLNE5899160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Bluebuff Rd have any available units?
422 Bluebuff Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in King of Prussia, PA.
How much is rent in King of Prussia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly King of Prussia Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 Bluebuff Rd have?
Some of 422 Bluebuff Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 Bluebuff Rd currently offering any rent specials?
422 Bluebuff Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Bluebuff Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 Bluebuff Rd is pet friendly.
Does 422 Bluebuff Rd offer parking?
No, 422 Bluebuff Rd does not offer parking.
Does 422 Bluebuff Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 Bluebuff Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Bluebuff Rd have a pool?
No, 422 Bluebuff Rd does not have a pool.
Does 422 Bluebuff Rd have accessible units?
No, 422 Bluebuff Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Bluebuff Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 Bluebuff Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

