422 Bluebuff Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Upper Merion 3 bedroom rancher with central air $2000/month - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath rancher located on a cul-de-sac featuring many upgrades throughout. Convenient to KOP Mall, trains, Schuykill River trail, and more. Renovated kithchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, appliances and gas cooking. Modern bath! Spacious living room with nice flooring throughout. Great rear yard with patio and shed for extra storage needs. New heat and central air! Laundry area with washer and dryer included.



(RLNE5899160)